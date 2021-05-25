Cybercriminals launched a serious attack on the Microsoft Exchange Server in March.

After assessing the breach, the company’s Threat Intelligence Center concluded with “high confidence” the attack had originated in China, from the sophisticated Chinese hacking group Hafnium, according to the Washington Examiner.

This group is said to have ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Outside cybersecurity experts agreed with Microsoft’s findings.

On May 12, President Joe Biden signed an executive order “to improve the nation’s cybersecurity and protect federal government networks.” According to the White House fact sheet, “recent cybersecurity incidents such as SolarWinds, Microsoft Exchange, and the Colonial Pipeline incident are a sobering reminder that U.S. public and private sector entities increasingly face sophisticated malicious cyber activity from both nation-state actors and cyber criminals.”

The Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy finds it very strange that the Biden administration has yet to acknowledge publicly that China is likely behind the cyberattack on the Microsoft Exchange Server. He pointed out that in April, the administration formally blamed the massive SolarWinds attack on Russia’s SVR, the country’s foreign intelligence service, in a White House fact sheet.

Biden openly attributed the recent Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack to a hacker group called DarkSide, which operates out of Russia.

That’s why the refusal of Biden administration officials and agencies to name China as the source of the attack on the Microsoft Exchange Server strikes Dunleavy, and many of us, as odd.

Dunleavy’s not exaggerating. He described the runaround he’s gotten from government agencies:

“A spokesperson for the National Security Agency told the Washington Examiner to reach out to the National Security Council. The NSC did not provide a comment. A spokesperson for DHS said to ‘please contact the FBI for help with this inquiry.’ The FBI spokesperson said that ‘unfortunately, we do not have a comment.’ A DOJ spokesperson said they ‘don’t have anything to share with you on this at this time.’ A spokesperson for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said that ‘we do not have a comment on attribution.’ And the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to a request for comment.”

At a March White House media briefing, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was asked if China was responsible for the Microsoft attack.

According to an official White House transcript, Sullivan replied, “I’m not in a position, standing here today, to provide attribution, but I do pledge to you that we will be in a position to attribute that attack at some point in the near future. And we won’t hide the ball on that. We will come forward and say who we believe perpetrated the attack.”

Except that no one has. No individual or agency within the administration will acknowledge the obvious.

Much of China’s progress been gained through theft.

Though tensions between the U.S. and China didn’t boil over until the pandemic hit, the Chinese have been trying to gain superiority over us for decades. They’ve held their vision of becoming the world’s dominant superpower in their collective consciousness for so long, their ill will toward the U.S. has become impossible to hide.

They will lie, cheat, steal, threaten and even kill to reach their goal. They’ve become the bully of the world.

Cyberattacks have become their weapon of choice in recent years. Yet Biden refuses to call them out after their massive cyberattack on a U.S. company.

Is Biden afraid of Xi Jinping? It certainly looks that way. What would explain the administration-wide circle of protection around China?

Recently, a video emerged of a renowned Chinese professor who embodies the goals of the CCP.

New York-based blogger Jennifer Zeng obtained the video and provided the translation of the professor’s remarks. Ping Chen told the group:

“In 2020, China won the trade war, science and technology war and especially the biological war. The achievement is unprecedented. This is an epoch-making historical record. So for the liberal, America-worshiping cult within China, their worship of the U.S. is actually unfounded. After this trade war and biological warfare, the U.S. was beaten back to its original shape.

“So I think Trump’s attempt to restore the declining international status of the U.S. during his four years has failed. This failure is not only the failure of Trump’s personal campaign for re-election as president but also the failure of the neoliberalism-led globalization of the past four decades led by the U.S. and the U.K. So the development and modernization model of the U.S. and Europe is not worthy of China’s imitation and repetition.”

Zeng directed readers to the professor’s curriculum vitae and a clip of his remarks.

Chen Ping’s bio https://t.co/wLDhMPi542) — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) May 18, 2021

Biden’s silence in the face of China’s crimes against America is a direct threat to U.S. national security.

Does anyone in his administration care?

