Share
Commentary

Biden and Obama at War? Joe's Replacement Plan Reportedly a Direct Shot at Barack - 'Joe's Big F*** You'

 By Joe Saunders  July 27, 2024 at 7:46am
Share

The palace intrigue in Democratic Party politics didn’t end with President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from his re-election race.

According to a New York Post report Friday, Biden’s quick endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place wasn’t simply to assure the nation that she is the best candidate for the job:

It was actually a sign of defiance to the Democrat’s biggest power broker — and a deeper rift at the party’s highest levels.

Citing unidentified sources, the Post reported that former President Barack Obama, who appeared to have reservations about Harris’ candidacy, had told Biden to let his replacement be chosen at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

But Biden opted to do otherwise — as part of his revenge for being replaced in the first place, according to the Post.

Trending:
New Trump Shooting Bodycam Footage Released, Raises Additional Concerns

“It was Joe’s big f–k you,” said one source, identified only as “close to the family,” according to the Post. “Joe said, ‘If I’m out, then I am endorsing her.’”

Another source, identified only as a Democratic Party insider, told the Post that Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had favored a “mini primary” for the party to choose a new candidate.

Obama wanted Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and husband to former Rep. Gabby Giffords, to be the party’s nominee, the Post reported.

Biden’s decision to endorse Harris was “Joe truly knifing Obama and Pelosi in the back for making him stand down,” a source told the Post.

Are you voting for Trump?

If the Post account is accurate, if its sources are both knowledgable and truthful, it would mean Obama’s eventual endorsement of Harris, which finally came Friday, as CNN reported, was about as voluntary as Biden’s forced withdrawal from the race.

“Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Obama told Harris in a phone call on Friday — that was recorded, of course, for publicity purposes.

If the Post report is solid, the irony is unmistakable.

Related:
Trump Will Return to Where He Almost Died, Reveals Plans 2 Weeks After Assassination Attempt - 'Stay Tuned'

The party that pretends that “defending democracy” is, if the Post report is on target, actually selecting a presidential nominee with all the backroom dealings and petty egos of a Chicago ward operation — with the stakes on a “Game of Thrones” level.

While the American electorate waits outside the gates of power — like the peasantry of an Old World kingdom — the true power brokers make their decision then present it as a fait accompli — and a seemingly united front.

But with sources whispering to reporters, it’s clear that the seemingly united front is a fiction meant for public consumption  — and propagation by the ever-accommodating establishment media.

And the palace intrigue is swirling on.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Biden and Obama at War? Joe's Replacement Plan Reportedly a Direct Shot at Barack - 'Joe's Big F*** You'
Watch: Olympics Opens Up with Evil Drag Queen Performance, Appears to Mock Jesus' Last Supper
Watch: Netanyahu Thanks Biden for 'Public Service' in Bizarre Moment Before Meeting with Trump
Kamala Harris Accused of 'Egregious Violation' of Federal Law in Campaign Finance Complaint
Spying Scandal Rocks Olympics Before Games Even Get Underway - Team Staffer Detained by Law Enforcement
See more...

Conversation