Biden and Obama at War? Joe's Replacement Plan Reportedly a Direct Shot at Barack - 'Joe's Big F*** You'

The palace intrigue in Democratic Party politics didn’t end with President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from his re-election race.

According to a New York Post report Friday, Biden’s quick endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place wasn’t simply to assure the nation that she is the best candidate for the job:

It was actually a sign of defiance to the Democrat’s biggest power broker — and a deeper rift at the party’s highest levels.

Citing unidentified sources, the Post reported that former President Barack Obama, who appeared to have reservations about Harris’ candidacy, had told Biden to let his replacement be chosen at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

But Biden opted to do otherwise — as part of his revenge for being replaced in the first place, according to the Post.

“It was Joe’s big f–k you,” said one source, identified only as “close to the family,” according to the Post. “Joe said, ‘If I’m out, then I am endorsing her.’”

Another source, identified only as a Democratic Party insider, told the Post that Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had favored a “mini primary” for the party to choose a new candidate.

Obama wanted Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and husband to former Rep. Gabby Giffords, to be the party’s nominee, the Post reported.

Biden’s decision to endorse Harris was “Joe truly knifing Obama and Pelosi in the back for making him stand down,” a source told the Post.

If the Post account is accurate, if its sources are both knowledgable and truthful, it would mean Obama’s eventual endorsement of Harris, which finally came Friday, as CNN reported, was about as voluntary as Biden’s forced withdrawal from the race.

“Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Obama told Harris in a phone call on Friday — that was recorded, of course, for publicity purposes.

Kamala Harris has the Obamas in her corner: a new endorsement video is out! This comes shortly ONLY AFTER President Biden’s address to the nation to not to run for a second term. pic.twitter.com/8eqzdBYt1z — Wayne DuPree (@WayneDupreeShow) July 26, 2024

If the Post report is solid, the irony is unmistakable.

The party that pretends that “defending democracy” is, if the Post report is on target, actually selecting a presidential nominee with all the backroom dealings and petty egos of a Chicago ward operation — with the stakes on a “Game of Thrones” level.

While the American electorate waits outside the gates of power — like the peasantry of an Old World kingdom — the true power brokers make their decision then present it as a fait accompli — and a seemingly united front.

But with sources whispering to reporters, it’s clear that the seemingly united front is a fiction meant for public consumption — and propagation by the ever-accommodating establishment media.

And the palace intrigue is swirling on.

