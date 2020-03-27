Biden Openly Believes Obamacare's More Important Than Every Single Constitutional Right

Joe Biden held a “virtual happy hour” for young people this week on social media.

It was problematic for a few reasons — and not just because of what he said about Obamacare, which was truly mindblowing.

First off, the attendance — “2800 simultaneous viewers throughout the chat,” according to CBS News reporter Bo Erickson — was really rather sad.

Any major party presidential candidate who had so few people show up to a video happy hour during the middle of a period of social distancing in which we’re all trapped at home watching “Tiger King” would fire his social media team for utter incompetence.

That number wouldn’t have been acceptable in 2000, much less 2020. I doubt, too, that it was because Biden was hosting a happy hour and he doesn’t drink. This is a clear sign that his campaign is having trouble generating excitement, particularly in the midst of the most serious pandemic in a century.

And yet, according to Erickson, the whole thing was “#lit.”

.@JoeBiden wrapping up his first virtual happy hour w/young Americans. There were about 2800 simultaneous viewers throughout the chat. #lit — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 25, 2020

This is possibly one of the most #unlit things ever:

There is a guy living on the beach that streams himself catching dirt crabs that gets 3k — In the time of corona (@SeePvnk) March 25, 2020

For most people who don’t want to attend a virtual happy hour with a teetotaler, which seems to be a lot of people, there was a bit of news made by Biden — namely, that he thought Obamacare is “maybe, the most important human right that anyone should have.”

“One of the proudest days of my career in the United States vice presidency was the day we passed Obamacare,” Biden said.

“You know, there’s over 100 million people with pre-existing conditions,” he continued.

“Whatever it may have been. A woman who had breast cancer. A child with Crohn’s disease. A whole range of things,” he said. “They weren’t able to get insurance before; now they cannot be denied insurance.

“Also, there’s 20 million people who never had health insurance before that have it now,” he added.

“You’re able to stay on your parents’ policies now until you’re 26 years old, which is vitally important to a generation that got kicked in the teeth” by the 2008 financial crisis.

“And so to me, it is, maybe, the most important human right that anyone should have and that is to be able to take care of your own.”

He’s going to “restore all the cuts” Republicans have made to Obamacare, in addition to “further subsidiz[ing] it.”

He also said he will “significantly drive down drug prices, significantly drive down costs.”

This was a basic sketch for which he didn’t provide specifics, but anything else “is just criminal, in my opinion.”

But yes, there you go — Obamacare is apparently more important than any other right that we have.

Freedom of speech? Freedom of the press? The right to privacy? The right to bear arms? Ending slavery? Anything else in the Constitution?

Health care is a service and a commodity, not a right. Obamacare was one of the worst things that’s happened to our ability to obtain it cheaply, and now Joe Biden wants to preserve the worst parts of it and augment it.

And he believes that’s a human right.

I understand Joe Biden is having a rough time of it. It isn’t just that he’s out of the spotlight right now and that his “shadow briefings” have more or less been disasters.

Watching this “virtual happy hour,” you get the impression of someone who was engaging in desperate impulses to rap with the kids despite the fact that younger liberals — much like older liberals, or in-between ones — are only supporting him because they have no better alternatives left.

That said, stuff like that doesn’t make anyone want to take him more seriously.

No “rights” were conferred by Obamacare. If anything, it took rights away — the right to not buy or not buy a service without being taxed.

You have no right to a service. To state anything else is arrant nonsense. Decidedly #unlit.

