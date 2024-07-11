Biden for President Rally Results in Utter Humiliation for Campaign: 'More News Reporters Than Attendees'

The world continues to watch the Democratic Party fall apart in real-time this week.

The June 27 presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump can be described as nothing less than a full-on meltdown for the Democrat incumbent.

Years of media cover-ups of Biden’s mental state instantly dissolved as the president showed numerous signs of dementia throughout the debate, watched by 51 million Americans.

Since then, Biden’s poll numbers have badly plummeted. Calling it a “collapse” might be an understatement.

Democrats and donors have quietly — and not so quietly — called for Biden to drop out of the race.

In other words: The panic has set in.

Things didn’t get much better for Democrats on Thursday, during a rally for Biden at the Pennsylvania State Capitol.

Though Biden was not set to appear, his supporters were supposed to gather and rally for “Reproductive Freedom” (i.e. the freedom to murder one’s own children so that one can have consequence-free sex).

According to a picture taken at the event, roughly three people showed up.

Dan Bartkowiak, the communications director for the conservative Pennsylvania Family Council, took the picture after showing up to cover the event.

It’s the scheduled start of a Biden for President rally at the PA State Capitol with legislators. There are three people here. #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/wHLLeEB4kC — Dan Bartkowiak (@DanBartkowiak) July 11, 2024

In fact, according to him, there were “more news reporters (four) than attendees.”

The “rally” has started. More members of the media than rally attendees. Good thing for these handful of legislators that there’s not a state budget to pass in PA. #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/HC863Q8V1j — Dan Bartkowiak (@DanBartkowiak) July 11, 2024

Good thing they picked Soldier’s Grove for this rally. pic.twitter.com/7MlM77yRqQ — Dan Bartkowiak (@DanBartkowiak) July 11, 2024

(The other people present in the photographs are presumably the legislators that the rally attendees were set to meet with.)

The disaster for Democrats on display here is two-fold.

Firstly, it shows that enthusiasm among Biden voters couldn’t be any lower, which makes sense.

Would you be motivated to vote for and support your candidate if he was a shambling corpse?

Secondly, it reveals that the supposed “right” to kill babies in the womb may not be the winning issue Democrats believe it to be.

After all, they based this whole event on that “right” and virtually no one showed.

Suffice it to say, the Democrats are in shambles.

Republicans better keep their eye on the target these next few months. It would be a shame — and potentially devastating for the country — if the GOP were unable to capitalize on this chaos.

However, if any group could be counted upon to waste an opportunity like this, it would be the leftward-shifting Republican Party.

