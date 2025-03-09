Share
A shooting involving Secret Service officers occurred near the White House on Sunday in Washington, DC.
A shooting involving Secret Service officers occurred near the White House on Sunday in Washington, DC.

Secret Service Shoots Armed Man Near White House

 By Michael Austin  March 9, 2025 at 7:15am
Secret Service officers shot an armed man near the White House in Washington, DC, on Sunday.

A tip from local police led the agents to confront a “suicidal” man from Indiana.

The man then pulled a firearm on the officers as they approached, which resulted in his being shot.

The man has since been hospitalized.

The Secret Service later released a statement on the incident.

“Around midnight, members of the Secret Service encountered the individual’s parked vehicle…” the statement said.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel.”

The man’s condition is currently “unknown.”

Also, the Metropolitan Police Department will be involved in the post-shooting investigation.

Many took to X to react to the news.

“Praying for the Secret Service team and the family of the armed man,” one man wrote.

“Enough is enough. Too many encounters happening! Keep President Trump safe!” one Trump supporter posted.

“Is part of the story missing?” Another wrote. “Why would a suicidal man cross several states just to commit suicide?”

Secret Service Shoots Armed Man Near White House
Conversation