Secret Service Shoots Armed Man Near White House

Secret Service officers shot an armed man near the White House in Washington, DC, on Sunday.

A tip from local police led the agents to confront a “suicidal” man from Indiana.

The man then pulled a firearm on the officers as they approached, which resulted in his being shot.

The man has since been hospitalized.

The Secret Service later released a statement on the incident.

NEW: Secret Service shot a man near the White House last night after he “brandished a firearm” and an “armed confrontation ensued.” They had been made aware by local police that this man was suicidal and traveling to DC from Indiana, and appear to have first noticed his car… pic.twitter.com/uROPFMDxm7 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 9, 2025

“Around midnight, members of the Secret Service encountered the individual’s parked vehicle…” the statement said.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel.”

The man’s condition is currently “unknown.”

Also, the Metropolitan Police Department will be involved in the post-shooting investigation.

Many took to X to react to the news.

Praying for the Secret Service team and the family of the armed man. — David Joshua Rios (@preacher_rios) March 9, 2025

“Praying for the Secret Service team and the family of the armed man,” one man wrote.

Enough is enough. Too many encounters happening! Keep President Trump safe! 💙 — Sheri Herman (@SheriHerman19) March 9, 2025

“Enough is enough. Too many encounters happening! Keep President Trump safe!” one Trump supporter posted.

Is part of the story missing? Why would a suicidal man cross several states just to commit suicide? — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) March 9, 2025

“Is part of the story missing?” Another wrote. “Why would a suicidal man cross several states just to commit suicide?”

