President Joe Biden walks into Holy Trinity Catholic Church to attend Mass on Saturday in Washington, D.C.
Biden Rejects GOP Counteroffer on Infrastructure

Jack Davis June 6, 2021 at 12:37pm

Efforts to build a bipartisan consensus on an infrastructure bill that could pass the Senate appear to be crumbling faster than America’s roads and bridges.

On Friday, President Joe Biden said that a Republican counter-offer to his $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan was not good enough, according to the White House.

Despite Biden telling Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia that her offer was not good enough, the two sides will keep talking on Monday, according to a White House statement.

The statement said that in a call with Capito, “The President expressed his gratitude for her effort and goodwill, but also indicated that the current offer did not meet his objectives to grow the economy, tackle the climate crisis, and create new jobs.”

“He indicated to Senator Capito that he would continue to engage a number of Senators in both parties in the hopes of achieving a more substantial package. They agreed to speak again on Monday,” the statement said.

Capito said Republicans would support $928 billion in spending for infrastructure.

But the gap is wider than the difference between $1.7 trillion and $928 billion because Biden wants all new spending and Capito is only proposed a little less than $300 billion in new spending.

The other major gap between the two sides is how to pay for the spending.

Biden has called for a tax increase on corporations to fund his infrastructure proposal.

Will the Democrats ignore the GOP and ram this through the Senate?

However, moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who also keeps insisting Democrats need a bipartisan bill,  opposes increasing corporate taxes from 21 percent to 28 percent, and would instead go for a figure of 25 percent, according to The Hill.

Republicans, at least to date, have presented a solid front that they do not want to undo the 2017 tax cuts.

Some Democrats say that their party has spent all the time it needs to try to deal with Republicans.

However, Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, Democrats are uneasy about being the sole owners of a tax increase going into the 2022 elections.

“Democrats I think are nervous about going it alone about a big tax increase, even if the tax increase is just on rich people and corporations,” he said.

Gleckman said, however, that this is not an effort that will fade away.

“Joe Biden has not taken this as far as he has to not come away with a bill,” Gleckman said, according to The Hill.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
