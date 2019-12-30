Biden Ripped 'Irrational' Texas Law That Allowed Guns in Churches

Who’s rational now?

While sane Americans are applauding the quick thinking and brave actions of the congregants at a Texas church who doubled as a security force Sunday to bring down an active gunman obviously intent on mass murder, former Vice President Joe Biden is left trying to explain a statement from September in which he criticized a Texas law that made it legal for the congregants to be armed in the first place.

It doesn’t make the Democratic presidential front-runner look too sharp.

WATCH: Joe Biden attacked the Governor of Texas for allowing church-goers to carry weapons just a few months ago pic.twitter.com/fuZmfabo5a — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 29, 2019



As CBS News reported in September, the Texas law was passed in direct response to the November 2017 mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

In that shooting, a gunman killed 26 members of the congregation before being confronted by an armed Sutherland Springs resident outside the church.

By contrast, Sunday’s shooting ended in seconds when congregants of the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement took matters — and their weapons — into their own hands.

The gunman, who had not been officially identified, was killed almost immediately. Tragically, he managed to kill two people in the church first, but as the church’s senior minister told reporters at a news conference, it could have been “much worse.”

“I am thankful that our government has allowed us a way to protect ourselves,” Britt Farmer said. “Please continue to pray for the West Freeway Church family.”

West Freeway Church of Christ Senior Minister Britt Farmer: “I’m thankful our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves” pic.twitter.com/5fLSnSjQzg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 30, 2019

If Democrats like Biden were in charge in Texas, of course, the government would not have allowed members of the congregation to protect themselves.

“It is irrational, with all due respect to the governor of Texas, it is irrational what they’re doing,” the Democratic front-runner said in that September interview.

If anyone looks rational after Sunday’s events, it’s not Biden.

Sure, liberals can argue that stricter gun laws might have prevented the gunman from being armed in the first place, but as any rational person understands, criminals by definition don’t obey laws.

When Biden’s comments resurfaced Sunday, it didn’t go well for him on social media.

Thank God the church goers had a gun, if they hadn’t there would have been massive lives lost!! What’s Wong with Biden, damn! — kathy (@kat_456) December 29, 2019

What is irrational is not allowing your citizens to protect themselves in a country where just wearing a red hat can invite violence. — AmericanGirl⭐️🇺🇸❤️ (@SherrieBarrett) December 30, 2019

If that church security guard was not armed the death count would have been a lot higher Joe Biden!! — Randall Rhodes (@Rrhode201) December 29, 2019

Well you can file that one under “things that didn’t age well” — Dani (@hey_dani_hey) December 30, 2019

When will these idiots acknowledge that criminals don’t pay attention to laws and killers will always find weapons. Limiting citizen’s rights to bear arms isn’t going to stop shootings, it’s just going to make more targets of law abiding citizens. — Dannette (@Marechtare1) December 29, 2019

That last one sums it up.

In the wake of every shooting incident, liberals clamor for laws to further restrict the Second Amendment rights of Americans to defend themselves — and the results have been worse than useless.

After the 2017 shooting, Texas lawmakers did exactly the opposite — and the results were on display Sunday, when innumerable lives were saved by good guys with guns confronting a bad guy committed to killing.

Joe Biden’s Democratic fan base might be cheering his comments criticizing the Texas law, but the sane part of America will know exactly how irrational he sounds.

