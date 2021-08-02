U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona finally admits what former President Donald Trump repeatedly asserted last year: Children should be in the classroom regardless of the pandemic.

“That’s where students learn best,” Cardona told NPR on Monday. “Schools are more than just places where students learn how to read and write — they’re communities. They’re like second families to our students.”

For the record, this is the position that most Republicans have maintained since last year, when Democrats and their media minions rabidly promoted mass school shutdowns and remote learning.

After parents and psychologists revealed the catastrophic spikes in youth suicides and depression that occurred during the nationwide school shutdowns, Democrats and their corporate media partners reversed course.

However, the Biden administration continues to push the anti-scientific, left-wing talking point that children should wear masks all day at school — even if they’re vaccinated against the coronavirus.

This illogical, unhygienic guidance is the official position of the Department of Education, which parroted the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status,” the agency wrote last week.

“We know that mask wearing and mitigation strategies allow [schools] to reopen safely,” Cardona told NPR.

President Joe Biden reaffirmed the CDC stance, saying schools can reopen in the fall but only if children wear masks all day.

Should children be forced to wear masks at school? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (8 Votes) No: 99% (550 Votes)

“Masking students is inconvenient, I know, but will allow them to learn and be with their classmates with the best available protection,” Biden said in a statement Tuesday.

Forcing schoolchildren to wear masks for seven to eight hours every day isn’t merely “inconvenient,” it’s unhealthy, unsanitary and even dangerous.

Numerous studies have shown that children are generally at low risk of either contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

Moreover, the masks that Americans have been browbeaten into using to cover their faces were never intended to be worn all day.

In June, a group of concerned parents sent their children’s masks to a lab at the University of Florida for analysis and were horrified after learning that the masks were teeming with 11 dangerous bacterial pathogens.

A group of parents sent 6 masks to a lab, requesting an analysis. The resulting report found that 5 were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including 3 with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria. https://t.co/K4bKmQUphu — Kelly Bee 🐝 (@ke11ybender) June 16, 2021

“The resulting report found that five masks were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria,” Rational Ground reported.

“Half of the masks were contaminated with one or more strains of pneumonia-causing bacteria.”

The report pointed out that “one-third were contaminated with one or more strains of meningitis-causing bacteria. One-third were contaminated with dangerous, antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens.”

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a physician who has three sons, said children should not be forced to wear masks all day because the potential for physical and psychological harm far outweigh the risks.

“We know from a mental and emotional standpoint, they also affect their development socially, mentally, emotionally,” Saphier said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” in June. “It’s time for children to come out of face masks as a whole.”

Mask mandates — for children or adults — are especially ridiculous if they apply regardless of vaccination status.

This contradicts Biden’s repeated assertions that getting vaccinated not only protects you from contracting or spreading COVID-19 but also frees you from coronavirus restrictions.

Now all that is up in the air once again, as the White House continues to cavalierly flip-flop on its official position (which will probably change again next week).

One thing that hasn’t changed since Biden was installed as president is his administration’s unwavering fealty to the notion of advancing racial “equity” in all areas of life.

Achieving “equity” means everyone should have the exact outcomes, which is impossible, even for siblings raised by the same parents in the same household. But Biden wants us all to do backflips to attain the impossible.

On Monday, the White House released a document titled “Reopening Schools and Rebuilding With Equity.”

There were two key themes in Biden’s school reopening “fact sheet”: pushing for children to get vaccinated and advancing “equity.”

In the document, Biden announced a number of taxpayer-funded programs to help “students of color,” including those to address the educational setbacks he claims they suffered last year.

The 78-year-old career politician unironically attributed the setbacks to the mass school shutdowns that Democrats aggressively pushed for.

“I feel like they gave up on us…they looked at the public school kids & said you know what? They really aren’t that important.” – high school student in Harlem calls out city leadership and for schools to reopen. pic.twitter.com/CUdxkbl9cm — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) February 3, 2021

According to Biden, minority youths not only suffered academic setbacks during the pandemic but were also hungrier.

“It is hard for students to learn successfully when they are experiencing hunger,” Biden said. “Black and Latino households face food insecurity at twice the rate of white households.”

This statement seems to defy CDC statistics on childhood obesity as well as adult obesity.

If Biden, the Democrat Party and their media lapdogs were genuinely concerned about preventing the spread of the coronavirus, you would think they’d take logical steps such as closing the border and not transporting coronavirus-infected illegal aliens to cities and towns all around the United States.

NEW: This is the largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX. Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people. We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There’s a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/AsAygsO966 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 1, 2021

NEW: All morning long we’ve watched Border Patrol drop off multiple bus loads of migrants at a Catholic charity in downtown McAllen, where they are given food & shelter before they take buses and flights across the United States. Buses arriving every 30 minutes so far. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Yon4rpN3VZ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 2, 2021

But that’s exactly what they’re doing — all while demanding that taxpaying, law-abiding Americans submit to their ridiculous restrictions.

Are you paying attention yet?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.