In this image released on May 2, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

Conservatives Fire Back After Prince Harry Calls the First Amendment 'Bonkers'

Jack DavisMay 17, 2021 at 4:37pm
Britain’s Prince Harry found out this week that trashing the First Amendment re-ignites the Spirit of 1776 among Americans.

The duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, now live in Los Angeles, where Harry has had to grapple with what he termed a “feeding frenzy” among the media during an appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“I don’t want to start sort of going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one in which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short period of time,” he told hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

“But, you can find a loophole in anything. And you can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said. I believe we live in an age now where you’ve got certain elements of the media redefining to us what privacy means. There’s a massive conflict of interest,” he said, according to Vanity Fair.

“I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.”

Many conservatives replied in the spirit of Lexington and Concord.

Harry also received a trashing on the other side of the pond, courtesy of an Op-Ed from Piers Morgan for the Daily Mail.

“Like so much of the absurd Meghan-inspired psychobabble that spews out of his mouth, none of this makes any sense, and he clearly doesn’t understand what he’s saying either,” Morgan wrote. “Though we can safely assume that he just hates anything which affords any protection to journalists to say things he doesn’t like, because that has been a familiar theme from the indignant media-loathing Prince for the last few years.”

Was Prince Harry's comment tone-deaf?

“It’s the same mindset that makes Meghan think she can complain to the bosses of TV networks when presenters like me refuse to believe her lies – and have them removed from their jobs if we don’t apologize for our impertinence,” he continued.

“But all that Americans will take away from Harry’s outburst about the First Amendment is a posh, privileged British royal slamming their Constitution and their unalienable rights to freedom of speech and expression. It takes an extraordinary amount of entitled arrogance to mock the most revered building block of your adopted country’s history.”

Morgan also threw in a history lesson.

“And lest we forget, things didn’t end well for the last British royal who tried to tell Americans how to lead their lives, George III.”

