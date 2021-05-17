Britain’s Prince Harry found out this week that trashing the First Amendment re-ignites the Spirit of 1776 among Americans.

The duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, now live in Los Angeles, where Harry has had to grapple with what he termed a “feeding frenzy” among the media during an appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“I don’t want to start sort of going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one in which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short period of time,” he told hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

“But, you can find a loophole in anything. And you can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said. I believe we live in an age now where you’ve got certain elements of the media redefining to us what privacy means. There’s a massive conflict of interest,” he said, according to Vanity Fair.

“I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.”

Many conservatives replied in the spirit of Lexington and Concord.

We fought a war in 1776 so we don’t have to care what you say or think. That being said, you have chosen to seek refuge from your homeland here and thrive because all of what our country has to offer and one of the biggest things is the 1st amendment – show some utter respect. https://t.co/Xy1aU988Ui — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 17, 2021

Nice that he can say that. https://t.co/rC9mGUPpEo — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 17, 2021

Well I just doubled the size of my Independence Day party. https://t.co/cEIG0XUwZR — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 14, 2021

“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.” (Lincoln or Twain or someone smarter than Prince Harry.) https://t.co/CNs6syGB1t — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 17, 2021

Sunday riddle: How many more Hollywood-style interviews will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give before they finally achieve the privacy they claim to be so desperate for? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 17, 2021

For Prince Harry to condemn the USA’s First Amendment shows he has lost the plot. Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 15, 2021

Harry also received a trashing on the other side of the pond, courtesy of an Op-Ed from Piers Morgan for the Daily Mail.

“Like so much of the absurd Meghan-inspired psychobabble that spews out of his mouth, none of this makes any sense, and he clearly doesn’t understand what he’s saying either,” Morgan wrote. “Though we can safely assume that he just hates anything which affords any protection to journalists to say things he doesn’t like, because that has been a familiar theme from the indignant media-loathing Prince for the last few years.”

“It’s the same mindset that makes Meghan think she can complain to the bosses of TV networks when presenters like me refuse to believe her lies – and have them removed from their jobs if we don’t apologize for our impertinence,” he continued.

“But all that Americans will take away from Harry’s outburst about the First Amendment is a posh, privileged British royal slamming their Constitution and their unalienable rights to freedom of speech and expression. It takes an extraordinary amount of entitled arrogance to mock the most revered building block of your adopted country’s history.”

Morgan also threw in a history lesson.

“And lest we forget, things didn’t end well for the last British royal who tried to tell Americans how to lead their lives, George III.”

