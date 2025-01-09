Biden Slammed for Concluding LA Fire Briefing with 'Good News' About His Family

If you needed any more evidence that incumbent President Joe Biden is the literal definition of a checked-out “lame duck,” look no further than his bewildering response to the roaring California wildfires that have rocked Los Angeles County.

To quickly recap, swathes of southern California is a hellish landscape currently, and there doesn’t appear to be any reprieve in sight.

There’s plenty of blame to go around (mostly focused on California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass), particularly when it comes to the Democrats’ absentee leadership in the Golden State.

Given that, you’d think this would’ve been a prime opportunity for Biden to swoop in and “be the adult in the room” with a stern reprimand or uplifting, unifying message.

Instead, the octogenarian president bragged about “good news” despite a cataclysmic event that will displace (if not outright ruin the lives of) countless Americans.

Seriously.

Biden, reading off of a cue card, no less, spoke to reporters in California on Wednesday, flanked by Newsom and other California officials.

Now, had Biden simply read some rote, prepared lines off of his card, perhaps this is much ado about nothing.

After all, at this point, expectations for the lame duck incumbent are about as low as they can get.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., despite being the de facto leader of this country, is clearly checked out and thinking of greener pastures post-(failed) presidency.

Just look at how he ends this already lifeless update:







After reading those rote, prepared lines, Biden allowed Newsom to speak before he personally interjected, “There’s only one piece of good news.”

Oh? Did California suddenly refill its water reserves? Are the fires better contained? Is there a surplus of available firefighters now?

Nope, nope, and nope.

“The good news is, I’m a great-grandfather as of today,” Biden said to tepid “woos” from the reporters present.

(As an extra aside about how checked out Biden is, he couldn’t remember if his new great grandchild was a “baby girl” or “baby boy.”)

Journalist Matthew Keys shared the relevant clip of Biden’s “good news,” and the comments under the post were telling.

If Donald Trump had said this, Democrats would already have filed an Impeachment resolution in the House. — Kelly D Johnston 🇺🇸 (@KHostages) January 8, 2025

“If Donald Trump had said this, Democrats would already have filed an Impeachment resolution in the House,” one X user quipped.

“Wow,” was all that one X user could muster. “Just wow.”

Another X user blasted Biden’s entire response as “DISGRACEFUL.”

Look, just to be clear, it’s wonderful that Biden’s family is welcoming a new member. Childbirth is truly one of God’s greatest miracles.

The issue is not that the Biden clan is growing (though, given the scruples of Biden men, it may become a future issue).

The issue is that Biden is clearly checked out, and his underlings like Newsom and Bass are just abjectly incompetent.

There may be an adult in the room, but it’s clear there’s no leader.

And that’s the last thing the smoldering wreckage in California needs right now.

