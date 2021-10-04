When President Joe Biden took the podium in Washington on Monday, he probably had no intention of telegraphing to the country just how much contempt he has for Americans.

A president whose short tenure in office has already been marked by a series of domestic gaffes and international humiliations should be determined, or at least coached, to never betray just how little respect he has for the thinking abilities of his countrymen.

But it came out anyway.

During remarks focused on building support for raising the nation’s debt ceiling even while Democrats are enmeshed in their civil war over ruinously expensive spending plans, Biden was informed by a reporter that an off-topic question about Ethiopian policy was in the offing.

“Number one, I’m not answering Ethiopia,” he said. “Let’s stick on the debt so we don’t confuse the American people.”

From the tone and manner, Biden wasn’t speaking lightly. He wasn’t making indirect fun of a question that was likely utterly unrelated to the matter at hand. He was patronizingly referring to the country’s great unwashed, the ones outside a news conference full of coiffured and cologned intelligentsia.

Not in front of the children, he might as well have said.

Biden could have palmed it off with any number of responses — “I’m focused on the matter at hand. It’s too important for distractions” would have worked nicely. Instead, he betrayed both an astonishing lack of self-awareness and his own low opinion of the country he ostensibly leads.

Whatever self-image Biden might have of the Walter Mitty-FDR dreams that no doubt occupy his afternoon naps, a large part of the electorate has serious questions about Biden’s own mental capacity, and for obvious reasons.

For a man like that, with Biden’s barely hidden — and barely hideable — vulnerabilities when it comes to mental acumen, to insult the comprehension abilities of an entire nation is beyond risible.

To the liberal, mainstream media — the kind of bootlicking partisans who mainly staff these affairs — the comment was probably barely noticed.

But when it got out, it wasn’t popular. And the social media responses showed it:

We're not the idiot. You are

He's the one who's been in a complete fog for two years. The American people know exactly what's happening.

Peasants shouldn't question or bother in the affairs of Kings.

Sad part is, no journalists will have the integrity to call him out on this BS. This also speaks volumes of his views on the American people and how stupid we are to him.

There were plenty of responses along those lines, some more amusing than others. (“Let’s go, Brandon,” put in an appearance, too. That one might have staying power.)

But this one summed it up:

It is indicative of how many in the Democratic Party think. My gosh, they almost all say their constituents are too stupid to follow election security rules. Some say it literally!

It’s been evident for years that Democrats, in their arrogance, consider conservative voters morally and intellectually inferior — Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” was just the most overt smear. But Biden wasn’t just talking about voters who oppose him.

He was talking about the American people as a whole, the nation that elected him but one he clearly considers too intellectually deficient to handle two divergent topics during the same discussion.

From a guy who fell up a staircase three times in front of news cameras, forgets the names of prominent world leaders, and can’t even keep track of his own country’s foundational documents, that’s not just arrogance, it’s grossly self-delusional.

Add on his patently inept handling of foreign policy — a disgraceful exit from Afghanistan that will stain this country for generations, kowtowing to China, the only real rival to U.S. power in the world — and it becomes infuriating.

Joe Biden’s off-the-cuff comment made it clear how contemptuous he is of his fellow citizens.

It’s a good bet that in next year’s midterms, he and his Democratic Party are going to find out the feeling is very much mutual.

