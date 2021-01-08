Remember Joe Biden’s talk about uniting America?

It seems he’s stacking his administration with Cabinet members about to engage in what may be the most disuniting push possible for his nascent administration.

According to Daily Caller News Foundation, two more gun grabbers have been picked for key positions in the Biden administration:

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island was picked for Biden’s Commerce secretary and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was chosen as the nominee to head up the Department of Labor.

Raimondo, The New York Times reported, is a “moderate Democrat with a background in the financial industry [who] has served as governor since 2015.

“She is seen as a relatively traditional choice for commerce secretary, a post that oversees relations with the business community but also technology regulation, weather monitoring and the gathering of economic data, among other duties.”

To a certain extent, conservatives might take heart in this pick, inasmuch as Raimondo wouldn’t interfere in the tech industry in ways that might be considered problematic for advocates of keeping social media regulation to the social media companies.

While that’s not what conservatives necessarily want to hear, keep in mind that this beats the alternative. She’s unlikely to demand, for instance, that tech companies police so-called “hate speech” policies that would see many conservative outfits de-platformed from companies like Facebook or Twitter. (And, to the extent they do it themselves, no Democratic nominee was likely to stop that.)

However, when it comes to Second Amendment rights, this is a dramatically different story.

As WJAR-TV reported at the time, Raimondo pushed for three gun control bills in February 2019 to “ban assault weapons, ban high capacity magazines, and ban all guns at school, except for law enforcement personnel.”

Raimondo made a similar plea a year later when the bills didn’t pass, according to the Providence Journal.

“One year ago tomorrow, we were here at an event very much like this. We introduced a slate of commonsense gun-safety legislation [that] we know would make Rhode Island safer,” she said at an event last February.

“And do you know what happened with those bills? ″ she continued. “No action. The legislature sat on their hands, as have people in Congress and in the Senate in Washington. So we are here again … and we’ll be here again next year if that’s what it takes.”

And she’ll now be taking this to an administration that wants a so-called “assault weapons” ban, a “high-capacity” magazine ban and red-flag laws that would take away your weapons without due process — three things which Biden has called for on his campaign website.

And then there’s Mayor Walsh, who was a supporter of a 2018 bill by “the acronym-fond [Massachusetts Sen. Edward] Markey, [which] has been dubbed the Making America Safe and Secure, or MASS, Act,” according to Boston Magazine.

“It would set aside grants from the Justice Department of $20 million per year that could be used to incentivize states to adopt measures similar to those in place here, where gun laws are among the strictest in the nation and where police chiefs are given broad authority to determine whether someone is given a license to carry a firearm.”

“Our gun safety bills are a model for other states and, I believe, for the United States Congress to follow,” said Markey, who would go on to float court-packing as one way to deal with the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — who, among other things, is known for sticking to the Second Amendment.

Commerce is a bigger problem than Labor in terms of gun regulation. But a bigger problem than any of this is who Biden has picked already for his Cabinet.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Dr. Vivek Murty and Obama-era National Security Advisor Susan Rice all called for tougher firearm regulations before their appointments to Biden’s administration.

And then there’s the biggest problem — attorney general nominee Merrick Garland, not known for his sympathy toward the Second Amendment during his time as a federal judge, as the National Rifle Association pointed out.

These are all major appointments, and they all signal that Biden doesn’t want unity or healing, unless that “unity” or “healing” involves picking open the scab of the Second Amendment in a full assault on our constitutional rights.

