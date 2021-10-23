Share
Commentary

Biden Still Hasn't Visited Border Amid Crisis, But Has Spent Over 2 Months Doing This Instead

 By Kipp Jones  October 23, 2021 at 1:02pm
Share

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has not visited the southern border due to time constraints. But according to a report, as the illegal migration crisis has raged this year he’s spent over two months in his home state of Delaware.

During a town hall on CNN hosted by Anderson Cooper, the conversation turned to the devastation at the border after an unprecedented surge of crossings by illegal migrants.

“Do you have plans to visit the southern border?” Cooper asked Biden.

Biden claimed that he has been a busy man. He explained that his time has been spent on matters of greater importance.

“I’ve been [to the border] before, and I haven’t — I mean, I know it well. I guess I should go down,” he said. “But the — but the whole point of it is: I haven’t had a whole hell of [a lot] of time to get down.

Trending:
Former NYPD Chief Calls Big Brian Laundrie Development 'Very Strange,' Suggests 'Something Is Amiss'

“I’ve been spending time going around looking at the $900 billion worth of damage done by — by hurricanes and floods and — and weather, and traveling around the world,” Biden added.

“But I plan on — now, my wife, Jill, has been down. She’s been on both sides of the river. She’s seen the circumstances there. She’s looked into those places.” (CNN’s fact-checkers conceded that Jill Biden’s last visit to the border was nearly two years ago.)

Do you think President Biden should have visited the border by now?

Biden also claimed his administration had gotten a handle on the surge of migrant children crossing the border.

“You notice you’re not seeing a lot of pictures of kids lying on top of one another with … you know, looks like tarps on top of them,” he said.

Don’t worry, Mr. President. We remember:


Biden’s claim that he’s simply been too busy to tour the border doesn’t stand up to even the most basic level of scrutiny.

Related:
Biden Must Answer: Nearly 200 Americans Reportedly Still Trying to Escape Afghanistan

According to the New York Post, he has spent 70 days of his tenure as president at one of his Delaware homes. There have also been trips to Camp David, of course.

As for Biden’s claim that he’s been to the border before, it’s technically true. He visited El Paso on the campaign trail, as White House press secretary Jen Psaki smugly reminded Americans this week.

Which campaign? Oh, well, it was back in 2008. And his “visit” was really more of a quick drive-by, according to The Washington Post.

But who’s keeping track? Certainly not Biden. He’s too busy.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Biden Still Hasn't Visited Border Amid Crisis, But Has Spent Over 2 Months Doing This Instead
Dire Warning Reportedly Raised Before Baldwin Fatally Shot Woman: 'This Is Super Unsafe'
White House Chaos: Blinken Betrays Biden, Admits Court Packing is How 'Democracies Come Undone' - Video
'Quite Strange': Brian Laundrie's Parents Helped Find Evidence Less Than 90 Minutes After Search Began
Port Official Issues Warning About What's Going to Happen Next Year: 'It's Really a Perfect Storm'
See more...

Conversation