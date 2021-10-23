Share
Commentary
White House press secretary Jen Psaki talks to reporters at the White House on Friday in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
White House press secretary Jen Psaki talks to reporters at the White House on Friday in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Psaki Smugly Corrects Reporter: Biden Did Go to the Border - 13 Years Ago

 By Michael Austin  October 22, 2021 at 5:11pm
Share

A major crisis continues to develop at the southern border.

Illegal immigrants crossing over in droves. Detention facilities packed to the brim with unaccompanied minors. Drugs pouring into American cities.

All of these problems and President Joe Biden still has yet to visit the border.

At a Friday news conference, White House press secretary Jen Psaki denied this fact.

“Why did President Biden say he has been to the border?” Peter Doocy of Fox News asked Psaki.

Trending:
Coroner Arrives on Scene as Police Appear to Tell Brian Laundrie's Parents They 'Might Have Found Something'

Biden had made the false claim during Thursday night’s town hall hosted by CNN.

“Well, Peter, as you may have seen, there’s been reporting that he did drive through the border when he was on the campaign trail in 2008,” Psaki said.

“And he is certainly familiar with the fact — and it stuck with him — with the fact that in El Paso, the border goes right through the center of town.”

Is President Biden to blame for the crisis at the border?

Psaki had the utter temerity to suggest that the situation at the southern border in 2008 was at all comparable to today’s crisis. Does she really think the American people are that stupid?

Apparently, the answer is yes.

Psaki continued to sidestep Doocy’s question with more spin.

“But what the most important thing everyone should know and understand is that the president has worked on these issues throughout his entire career and is well-versed in every aspect of our immigration system, including the border,” Psaki said.

Related:
Obama Ethics Chief Turns on Own Party, Rips Biden Admin Over Hunter Biden Cash-Grab, Unanswered Questions

Well, nine months into Biden’s presidency, it’s nice to know what all that experience has amounted to: one of the worst border catastrophes in American history.

“He does not need a visit to the border to know what a mess was left by the last administration. That’s his view,” Psaki added.

The president can hide and deflect blame all he wants.

When the American people see the shocking images of massive migrant caravans and overstuffed detention facilities coming from the border, they know who’s responsible.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




loading
Psaki Smugly Corrects Reporter: Biden Did Go to the Border - 13 Years Ago
Biden's Delaware Summer House Gets $455K Upgrade Billed to the US Taxpayer
Watch: Biden Raises Eyebrows with Bizarre Moment Where He Can't Figure Out What to Do with Hands
Joe Biden Loses His Mind on Air, Claims to Have Been a Senator for 370 Years
Vicious Alec Baldwin Tweet Mocking Cop for 'Wrongful' Shooting Resurfaces After Baldwin Kills Woman on Set
See more...

Conversation