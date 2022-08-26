While Biden Takes 49th Trip to Mansion, 20 Million American Homes Are on the Brink of Disaster

President Joe Biden completed his latest trip to Delaware on Wednesday, wrapping up two weeks at his Rehoboth Beach beach house.

Biden is on pace to crush modern-day presidential vacation records. His Delaware vacation came almost immediately after a trip to a South Carolina island estate owned by a wealthy Democratic Party donor.

The Rehoboth trip is Biden’s 49th jaunt to Delaware since taking office, according to the New York Post.

Biden’s latest getaway comes as millions of Americans face exorbitant energy costs that could leave them without air conditioning or heating.

A whopping 20 million American households are behind on their monthly energy bills, Bloomberg reported, citing data from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

That’s about 1 out of every 6 American homes — but it gets worse.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average American household from 2016 to 2020 consisted of 2.7 members. That’s over 50 million Americans looking at a potentially very cold winter.

NEADA is describing the burdensome utility bills as the worst energy access crisis the group has ever seen.

The sky-high bills have resulted in part from exorbitant natural gas prices, which in turn raise electricity prices. Electricity consumers are paying 15 percent more than they did in July 2021, according to Bloomberg.

Coupled with inflation’s toll on American households, experts fear the unpaid bills could lead to a glut of potentially dangerous electricity shutoffs.

States have widely varying policies on electricity disconnects, with some barring residential power disconnects during hot summers and cold winters. Nonetheless, even in those states, many American households could lose electricity access as soon as disconnect moratoriums expire.

Biden has placed a focus on “green” energy as Americans have struggled with exorbitant prices for gasoline — and just about everything else under the sun.

He’s blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the global energy crisis, with American gas production failing to meet the global demand that Russian fuel had helped meet.

Gas prices have modestly declined from their all-time highs over the summer, but average prices in July were more than double what they were in July of 2020, former President Donald Trump’s last year in office. (Average August prices are not yet available for comparison.) And some Americans have overdue energy bills that date back months.

In any event, Biden hasn’t recently experienced the extreme weather many Americans could soon face without AC or heat.

Weather forecasts in Rehoboth Beach predict temperatures in the mid-80s, just perfect for a relaxing bike ride along the coastal town’s lovely beaches.

