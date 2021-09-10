President Joe Biden snapped back at Republican governors who have threatened lawsuits over his vaccine mandates, challenging them to “have at it.”

Biden answered questions from reporters during a visit to the Brookland Middle School in Washinton, D.C., on Friday, telling Republicans to try their legal challenges, according to The Washington Post.

“Have at it.” — President Biden to those governors threatening lawsuits over the vaccine-or-weekly-testing mandate for large businesses. He adds, “I am so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids.” pic.twitter.com/rYc0QWHkOX — The Recount (@therecount) September 10, 2021

“I am so disappointed, that, particularly, some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids. So cavalier with the health of their communities,” Biden said during his remarks.

“This isn’t a game.”

Biden tells Republican governors to “have at it,” and sue him over his vaccine requirements. He then takes the Republican governors to task for playing games. pic.twitter.com/4HsDlGj9aw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 10, 2021

“We got to come together. And I think the vast majority, look at the polling data. The vast majority of the American people know we have to do these things. They’re hard but necessary, we’re going to get them done,” the president said.

Biden announced on Thursday that those who work for companies with more than 100 employees must be vaccinated or take weekly COVID-19 tests as part of his “six-pronged” strategy for dealing with infections from the delta variant.

According to NBC News, failure to comply could cost employers $14,000 per violation.

As the president pointed out during his address, the rule covers companies “that together employ over 80 million workers” — a number similar to the total number of unvaccinated Americans.

“Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated, even though the vaccine is safe, effective, and free,” he said, according to a White House transcript.

“Of the nearly 80 million eligible Americans who have not gotten vaccinated, many said they were waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration — the FDA,” Biden said. “Well, last month, the FDA granted that approval. So, the time for waiting is over.”

“This is not about freedom or personal choice, it’s about protecting yourself and those around you.”







“My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for?” Biden said. “What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe, and convenient.

“The vaccine has FDA approval. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us. So, please, do the right thing.”

