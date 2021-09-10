President Joe Biden’s executive orders aimed at forcing vaccine mandates upon millions of Americans are unconstitutional, according to the Republican National Committee.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Thursday night that the party will push back in court.

“Joe Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates,” McDaniel said. “He lied. Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price.

“Like many Americans, I am pro-vaccine and anti-mandate. Many small businesses and workers do not have the money or legal resources to fight Biden’s unconstitutional actions and authoritarian decrees, but when his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties.”

In a separate statement, she said, “Joe Biden promised to shut down the virus — he failed. Biden promised he would not force mandates on Americans — he lied.

“Biden is forcing an unconstitutional, un-American federal decree on businesses and families. His agenda is all about power, all about control, and meant to divide us.”

Biden just made the choice in 2022 very clear. Republicans believe freedom matters. Biden just said he does not. https://t.co/iYGhuMBenk — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 10, 2021

In an address to the nation on Thursday, the president called the current rise in those testing positive for the coronavirus “a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” according to a White House transcript.

“The unvaccinated overcrowd our hospitals, are overrunning the emergency rooms and intensive care units,” Biden said, taking beds that could go to others.

He said that to force vaccinations on those who have refused them, “the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees, that together employ over 80 million workers, to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.”

Biden also said that he will require executive branch federal employees to be vaccinated and has ordered the same rule applied to federal contractors.

In addition, he said he will use the power of the federal government to steamroll Republican governors who have refused to impose mask mandates for schoolchildren, saying “if these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to withhold state funds from any districts that don’t comply with his executive order banning such mask mandates.

“The Department of Education has already begun to take legal action against states undermining protection that local school officials have ordered,” Biden said. “Any teacher or school official whose pay is withheld for doing the right thing, we will have that pay restored by the federal government 100 percent.”

Many Republicans said Biden went too far.

This is exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona — now the Biden-Harris administration is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way. This will never stand up in court. 1/2 https://t.co/FcSyR4DLwD — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) September 9, 2021

All 9 million federal employees should consult with their doctor and make a personal, informed decision about taking the vaccine. Instead, Sleepy Joe says take it or else… You don’t lead by coercion. Biden has failed as a leader in every way. https://t.co/DzeNDotZ5T — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) September 9, 2021

Vaccine mandates that ignore natural immunity ignore the science, are unscientific, and should not be adhered to or promulgated by the government. https://t.co/41FQRLEkxw — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 9, 2021

“Joe Biden’s forced vaccine mandate impacting over 100 million Americans is unconstitutional, unlawful, and an authoritarian power grab that has become a hallmark of his failed Presidency,” Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York said in a statement.

“Under Joe Biden, COVID rates are higher than just one year ago under President Trump,” she said. “From the mixed public health messaging, to the failure to nominate an FDA Commissioner, to the botched booster announcement, Joe Biden earns an F for managing COVID.

“The American people should have the freedom to make the best decisions for their families rather than accepting forced illegal mandates from a power hungry government.”

