Biden Tells Bizarre Story About Seeing Two Men Kiss in High School, And There's a Giant Issue with His Tale

Joe Biden has gone viral with a bizarre story about how he began to support same-sex marriage, and there is a massive problem with his claim.

During a Monday interview for “The Daily Show,” Kal Penn, the interviewer, asked, “My question for you, Mr. President, is, you codified support for same-sex marriage … I’m curious what your evolution was like on marriage equality, and what the federal government might be able to do to protect LGBTQ Americans, especially trans kids who are dealing with all these regressive state laws that are popping up right now?”

Biden then emphatically responded, “I can remember exactly when my epiphany was,” and then launched into a bizarre tale about how he saw two men kissing each other in high school.

“I was a senior in high school, and my dad was dropping me off. I remember about to get out of the car, and I look to my right, and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other. I mean, they gave each other a kiss.”

“And I’ll never forget it, I turned and looked at my dad, and he said, ‘Joey, it’s simple. They love each other. It’s simple,’ — now I’m not joking,” he continued. (Saying that he’s “not joking” is usually a pretty strong indicator that Biden is fibbing.)

He concluded by saying, “It is just that simple. It doesn’t matter whether it’s same-sex or a heterosexual couple. They should be able to be married. What is the problem?”

Biden: “I can remember exactly when my epiphany [on supporting gay marriage] was … I was a senior in high school. And my dad was dropping me off and I remember I was about to get out of the car and I looked to my right and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other.” pic.twitter.com/0aHlUQ7ghJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2023

Now, while supporting same-sex marriage is problematic on its own, especially for a self-professed Catholic like Joe Biden, there is a huge problem with his claim that he has been supporting same-sex marriage ever since that day in high school.

The truth is Biden opposed same-sex marriage until very recently.

Biden opposed gay marriage up until about five years ago. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 14, 2023

In fact, according to the Washington Examiner, in 1996, he voted in favor of the Defense of Marriage Act that defined marriage as between one man and one woman.

In 2006, he did an interview with “Meet the Press” during which invoked DOMA as a reason for not having a Constitutional amendment on marriage.

“We’ve all voted. I’ve voted, and I’ve said, ‘Look marriage is between a man and a woman and states must respect that.’ Nobody’s violated that law,” he said, Fox News reported. “There’s been no challenge in that law. Why do we need a constitutional amendment? Marriage is between a man and a woman.”

During the vice presidential debate in 2008, while running as Barack Obama’s running mate, he was asked point blank if he and Obama supported same-sex marriage, and Biden bluntly said, “no.”

Remember when Biden could speak coherently about how he opposed gay rights? 🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/eCGF6lFHNO — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) May 8, 2022

Maybe Biden did actually see two men kiss in high school, but it certainly did not make him change his view on marriage. If anything, it made him an even more staunch supporter of traditional marriage.

Biden is lying about his record, and the media is letting him get away with it. This only further proves that Biden and his administration really have problems with telling the truth.

