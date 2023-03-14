Parler Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (out of frame) during the AUKUS summit at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California, on Monday.
Commentary
President Joe Biden meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (out of frame) during the AUKUS summit at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California, on Monday. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden Silent as High-Ranking Member of His Faith Goes Missing

 By Peter Partoll  March 14, 2023 at 10:46am
Parler Share

We all know that President Joe Biden is a fervent and devout Catholic. After all, he constantly tells us that he is.

Let’s just forget the fact that Biden is a supporter of abortion, despite the Catholic Church’s centuries-old teaching that says abortion is an intrinsic moral evil, Biden says he is Catholic, and therefore he is.

Therefore, it would be interesting to see how the self-proclaimed devout Catholic is reacting to the news that one of the leaders of his church has gone missing.

According to Aletia, Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Alvarez, an outspoken opponent of the Ortega regime in the country, was sentenced to 26 years after refusing to leave with the rest of the 22 political prisoners who were exiled to the United States.

After refusing to get on the plane to the United States, Alvarez was sent to Carcel La Modelo, a prison for political prisoners, where he is being kept in isolation in cell 300, known as “infiernillo” (“tiny hell”).

Trending:
'National Disgrace': Jimmy Kimmel Blasted for How He Treated Nobel Peace Prize Winner at Oscars

However, if being held in this hellish prison was not enough, it appears that he has vanished. Aletia reported that prison personnel have told the bishop’s sister Vilma that he is no longer there.

“Today, authorities of ‘La Modelo’ did not allow Monsignor Álvarez access to water. They also denied that our Bishop is there. His family does not know his whereabouts because they are denied everywhere. Let the regime respond! Where is Monsignor Álvarez?” political exile Lesther Aleman said in a translated tweet. 

Should Biden speak out against Alvarez’s detainment?

It is unclear if this is just a ploy by the prison personnel to keep him if strict isolation or if something has actually happened to him. Now, there are calls for the International Red Cross to visit the prison to ensure that he is safe.

First off, God bless Alvarez for standing up to this oppressive communist regime and for having the courage to stay and fight for his people despite having a chance to flee to safety.

This is something that any good shepherd would do for his flock, and Alvarez is certainly a good shepherd. He is showing a true commitment to his faith.

The same, however, cannot be said for Biden, who claims to be Catholic but has said absolutely nothing about the situation in Nicaragua.

Biden is constantly railing against the Russian invasion of Ukraine but has said next to nothing about the persecution of a member of his faith in a country much closer to home.

Related:
Observers Notice What's Now Happening at Regional Banks - A Federal Program Won't Stop This

Biden is the leader of the free world and, apart from the pope, he is probably the most famous Catholic in the world. A statement from him could really go a long way with regard to the situation in Nicaragua.

Just a statement, or even a tweet, acknowledging what is happening could potentially bring worldwide awareness to the situation and international pressure to bear on the Ortega government.

The sad case of Bishop Alvarez is also, unfortunately, symptomatic of the wider phenomenon of Christian persecution, which most people are unaware of because the media has said next to nothing about it.

We tend to imagine Christian persecution taking place in places like the Middle East where Christians are a small minority, but, as the situation in Nicaragua shows, it can happen anywhere, including places where Christians make up a majority.

It is time that the United States and other western countries acknowledge the fact that Christians are being persecuted around the world, and actually took constructive measures to help them.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Biden Silent as High-Ranking Member of His Faith Goes Missing
Mike Pence's Joke About Pete Buttigieg Triggers Cries of Homophobia from White House
Jen Psaki Makes a Fool of Biden After Spilling the Beans on What He Does at 9 in the Morning - 'Night Owl'
'Duck Dynasty's' Sadie Robertson Shares How Pregnancy Has Changed Her Body Image - Libs Won't Like It
Man Forced to Relinquish $100K Beach Property to Neighbor After She Invokes Obscure Law
See more...

Conversation