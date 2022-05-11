Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden speaks about inflation in the South Court Auditorium of the White House complex in Washington on Tuesday.
Commentary
President Joe Biden speaks about inflation in the South Court Auditorium of the White House complex in Washington on Tuesday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

Biden Tries to Calm Nation About Inflation, But His Foolish Babbling Just Creates More Anxiety

 By Samantha Chang  May 11, 2022 at 6:35am
Share

The comedy of errors that is Joe Biden’s botched presidency sputtered on during a rambling speech he gave on Tuesday while discussing inflation.

At one point, a confused Biden said the No. 1 “strength that we’ve built is inflation.”

The career politician spouted the gibberish during a speech discussing the nation’s flailing economy.

“The No. 1 threat is the strength — and that strength that we built is inflation,” the president declared.

Trending:
Biden Reveals Bold New Plan to Fight Sky-High Inflation: Blame GOP for Not Having Plan to Fight Inflation

His full quote, according to the official White House transcript: “I’ve built a strong ec- — we’ve built a strong economy with a strong job market. And I agree with what [Fed] Chairman [Jerome] Powell said last week that the number-one threat is the strength — and that strength that we built is inflation.”

While Biden likely meant to say “the No. 1 threat to the strength that we built is inflation,” he wasn’t wrong when he said he had built inflation.

Are you worried inflation will surge even higher?

As a reminder, in the first 12 months of his presidency, consumer prices rose 7.5 percent — the largest increase since 1982. Last month, inflation shot up 8.5 percent — also a 40-year high.

While disingenuously claiming he has “made enormous strides” in curbing inflation, Biden deflected responsibility for rocketing gas and food prices, which he blamed on his go-to scapegoats: Russian President Vladimir Putin and the coronavirus pandemic.

At another point during the speech, Biden bizarrely insisted that he “can taste” Americans’ collective frustration at the alarming inflation on his watch.

Related:
Biden Responds to Question About Him Resigning: 'Resign? That's a Good Idea'

During one rambling sequence, he falsely claimed that Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is from Wisconsin.

The president made the gaffe while criticizing the former two-term governor’s 11-Point Plan to Rescue America, an unapologetically patriotic agenda that prioritizes pushing energy independence, promoting domestic production and curbing mass illegal immigration.

Scott reacted to Biden’s latest embarrassing blunder by reiterating his observation that “Joe Biden is so incapacitated and incoherent, he can’t even keep his states straight.”

In a follow-up tweet, the senator said he’s disgusted because Biden is “a weak, incoherent & confused president crushing the dreams of American families with raging inflation & doing NOTHING to fix it.”

“Biden is a failed president & it’s time for him to resign,” Scott added.

Biden’s speech was a trainwreck during which he looked exhausted, confused and overwhelmed.

He did not inspire any confidence that things will improve going forward.



Rather than easing Americans’ escalating anxiety over the historic inflation that has become the hallmark of his presidency, the president instead stoked even more concern that he’s out of touch and unfit to lead.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




Biden Tries to Calm Nation About Inflation, But His Foolish Babbling Just Creates More Anxiety
Watch: Tennessee Man Takes Matters Into His Own Hands, Starts Farming His Own Fish to Fight Food Prices
Senator: 'Incoherent and Confused' President Doesn't Have a Plan
Brazilian President Smacks Hollywood Actors Who Tried to Give His People a Climate Change Lecture
Netflix Begins Layoffs After Disastrous Report
See more...

Conversation