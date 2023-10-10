Biden Undergoes Two Days of Special Counsel Questioning in Classified Documents Case

President Joe Biden was questioned Sunday and Monday by special counsel Robert Hur in connection with classified documents found in Biden’s possession.

“The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday,” White House spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

As noted by CNN, Biden had a very limited public schedule on Monday as world reaction to the slaughter of civilians in Israel — including at least 11 Americans — was unfolding. He also had a limited public scheduled Sunday.

Biden kept classified documents at his home in Delaware and at the offices of the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Biden Center in Washington from his time as a senator and vice president, long after he had departed those offices and before his election as president.

The classified documents were discovered in three searches between November 2022 and January 2023.

The discovery came not long after classified documents were discovered at the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump, eventually leading to an indictment against Trump accusing him of improper handling of classified documents.

Hur was named as a special counsel in January by Attorney General Merrick Garland. The interviews with Biden could signal that the investigation is in its final stages, according to Reuters.

“As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation,” Sams said in the statement.

Biden had up to 30 classified documents, including some at the highest level that were intelligence briefs about foreign adversaries, CNN has reported.

Some of the documents were found by the president’s personal attorneys, who did not have security clearances to view them. Some documents discovered at Biden’s Delaware home were found in his garage, adjacent to his Chevrolet Corvette.

“We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced,” an attorney for Biden said after Hur was named special counsel, according to ABC News.

The Washington Post wrote Monday that people close to the president expressed frustration that the investigation into Biden did not end as quickly as the one into former Vice President Mike Pence.

The Pence classified documents investigation wrapped up in June with no charges filed.

During his August vacation, Biden had indicated there was no plan for an interview.

“There’s no such request and no such interest,” he said then, according to NBC News.

On Monday, the White House indicated the interview with Hur was scheduled several weeks ago.

