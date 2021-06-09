News
News

Biden to Unveil Plan to Buy 500 Million Vaccine Doses for Foreign Countries as US Deficit Soars

Andrew Jose June 9, 2021 at 4:20pm

The Biden administration plans to purchase 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to donate to other countries, three sources familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The Post reported that the U.S. will dole out the first 200 million doses this year and give the remaining 300 million to other countries in the first half of 2022.

Pfizer is selling the vaccines to the U.S. at a “not-for-profit” price, according to The Post.

The organization undertaking the distribution efforts is Covax, a World Health Organization-backed initiative promoting and facilitating global vaccine sharing.

Trending:
SCOTUS Unanimously Rules Against Illegal Immigrants

The vaccine distribution efforts will prioritize poor nations, The Post reported.

President Joe Biden and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla are expected to announce the initiative at the Group of Seven meeting Biden will be attending this week in the U.K.

According to The Post, Democrats in Congress have been calling for the Biden administration to help developing countries acquire COVID-19 vaccines.

Do you think the U.S. should help other countries acquire vaccines?

The outlet did not mention how Biden plans to get the money for his vaccine donation plan.

According to an April report in The New York Times, the U.S. budget deficit has surged to a record $1.7 trillion since October.

The Times blamed the mounting budget deficit on the large amount of money the government has recently injected into the economy in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Federal spending is far outpacing revenue — the United States is doling out twice as much money as it takes in, having spent a record $3.4 trillion so far this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, and collected just $1.7 trillion in tax revenue,” The Times reported.

“The U.S. federal budget is on an unsustainable path,” Jerome H. Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, said on Sunday.

“Meaning the debt is growing faster than the economy. And that’s kind of unsustainable in the long run.”

Related:
Biden Revokes Significant Trump Executive Order

According to USAspending.gov, as of last year, the federal government held $26.95 trillion in federal debt.

The site explained how the U.S. found itself in this predicament. “It is similar to a person using his or her credit card for a purchase … and not paying the full credit card balance each month.”

How the Biden administration plans to pay for the vaccine donation efforts without increasing the U.S. debt or the tax burden on American workers and businesses remains unclear.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering business and finance, foreign policy and the aviation industry, among other beats.
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering business and finance, foreign policy and the aviation industry, among other beats. Besides The Western Journal, he regularly contributes to the Daily Caller and Airways Magazine, and has bylines in Lone Conservative and International Policy Digest. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
Foreign Policy, Economics, Aviation, Business And Finance




Biden to Unveil Plan to Buy 500 Million Vaccine Doses for Foreign Countries as US Deficit Soars
Video: Texas Mom Goes Undercover as Age 13 Daughter in Middle School
Rep. Swalwell Sues GOP Rep. Brooks, Accuses Him of Provoking Capitol Incursion
Biden Taps VP Harris to Lead the Charge Against GOP Election Security Measures
China Set to Roll Back Infamous Birth Restrictions After They Backfire Tremendously
See more...

Conversation