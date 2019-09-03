Biden Wants To Eliminate Gun 'Magazines That Can Hold Multiple Bullets'

The Democratic front-runner in the 2020 presidential race wants to ban almost every common firearm in America, at least if his words mean anything.

On Monday, former Vice President Joe Biden railed against guns during a campaign stop in Iowa. The topic wasn’t surprising, considering how recent mass shootings, including Saturday’s shooting in West Texas, have dominated headlines.

Biden’s talking points on the hot-button issue made some headlines of their own.

While speaking to the crowd, the candidate declared that he thought every firearm that holds more than one bullet should be illegal in America.

“The idea that we don’t have elimination of assault-type weapons, magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them, it’s absolutely mindless,” Biden said, according to the Washington Examiner.

While he’s far from the first Democrat to call for a ban on so-called “assault weapons” — a vague term that usually refers to common sporting rifles like the popular AR-15 — his comment about magazines is shocking.

Most firearms in the United States, including those used for hunting and personal defense, have some sort of magazine which can “hold multiple bullets in them.”

Even basic hunting shotguns and deer rifles use tube magazines that hold several rounds, and have for well over 100 years.

It isn’t clear if Biden made yet another gaffe with his wording or if he genuinely believes that all firearms that hold two or more bullets should be illegal. Both possibilities are alarming.

If it was a mistake and former President Barack Obama’s old right-hand man actually meant something more specific like removable magazines, Biden’s statement is hardly excusable.

Semi-automatic handguns legally carried by millions of Americans would fit this description, meaning that law-abiding men and women across the country would be disarmed.

And Biden has tried to portray himself as a common-sense gun owner himself, making his statement even more baffling. He encouraged Americans in 2013 to “buy a shotgun” — nearly all of which hold multiple shells these days — and also declared that “no one’s gonna take anyone’s gun.”

Six years later, the same Joe Biden is the one pledging to take guns.

During his Iowa campaign stop, the candidate spoke against allowing people to defend themselves in churches, synagogues and mosques — all of which have been targeted by mass shooters in recent years.

“And we’re talking about loosening access to have guns, to be able to take them into places of worship, I mean, it’s just absolutely irrational,” Biden declared.

In many jurisdictions, places of worship are designated as “gun free zones,” yet those restrictions often do little to prevent shooters.

The 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, left 11 people dead. Similar crimes took place at churches in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015 and Sutherland Springs, Texas, in 2017.

Some places of worship have enacted security plans that include legally armed congregation members, something that Biden apparently wants to end.

Another Democratic candidate for president, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, recently doubled down on his anti-gun views. When asked about public fears that the government might forcibly confiscate semi-automatic firearms, the Democrat acknowledged that this was his goal.

“I want to be really clear, that’s exactly what we are going to do,” O’Rourke said, adding that he would support mandatory confiscatory buybacks of common semi-automatic guns like sporting rifles.

It looks like the Democratic candidates for president aren’t even trying to hide their disdain for the Second Amendment anymore.

Pledging to go after common, modern firearms owned by millions of citizens used to be far-fetched even for the left, but it looks like those days are over.

