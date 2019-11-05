Pregnant Mom Evens the Odds, Fends Off Armed Robbers With AR-15

Nobody needs an AR-15, and there’s no reason at all for Americans to own one.

That has of course been the narrative from the left for a long time, with Democratic candidates recently confirming it.

“Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15,” promised 2020 dropout Beto O’Rouke, leaving little doubt about where his party stands on the Second Amendment.

But a story out of Florida just destroyed liberal talking points. Last week, a pregnant woman defended her entire family from a violent home invasion — and she did it using an AR-15 rifle.

“A Florida woman who was eight-months pregnant and came out wielding an AR-15 rifle reportedly saved her husband and pre-teen daughter last week from a pair of violent intruders who’d broken into the family’s home,” Fox News reported.

The terrifying incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Tampa-area resident Jeremy King told Bay News 9 that he was at home with his pregnant wife and their daughter when two armed men broke into the house — and it was no social visit.

“They came in heavily hooded and masked. As soon as they had got the back door opened, they had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter,” King explained.

He recalled being pistol-whipped and kicked in the head.

“It became real violent, real fast,” he said.

The brutal home invaders hadn’t counted on one thing, however: King’s wife, who is eight months pregnant, heard the struggle and wasn’t about to let thugs terrorize her family.

“The woman, who was not identified, reportedly retreated and grabbed an AR-15 that was legally inside their house, returning to the room and shooting the intruders, hitting one of them,” Fox reported.

Both intruders changed their plans and fled. One escaped, but the other was found dead in a nearby ditch.

A quote from the husband after the incident perfectly dismantles leftist talking points.

“Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it,” King told Bay News 9. “(My wife) evened the playing field and kept them from killing me.”

Think about that for a moment, because it’s spot-on and very important. An eight-months pregnant woman, who under normal circumstances might be an easy victim for criminals, was able to defend herself and her entire family against not one but two armed criminals — all because she had access to an AR-15.

Imagine if this had been taken from her and she was left defenseless. Glad she exercised her 2A rights to defend herself and her child. https://t.co/bBGzfeMGF2 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 4, 2019

And that’s the crucial point that so many on the left and in the media always miss. There’s a reason sporting rifles like the AR-15 have become so common in America. They work rather well as defensive tools, and allow somebody with basic skills to level the playing field against thugs.

At the same time, rifles are used in surprisingly few crimes. In 2018, for example, rifles of all types were used in only 297 killings, according to the FBI — a number that pales in comparison to the 1,515 incidents of knife homicide or 672 times that hands and feet were used to kill.

And while civilian ownership of rifles like the AR-15 has skyrocketed, violent crime is half of what it was in the early 1990s, according to the Pew Research Center.

It’s time for the media to tell the whole truth on the firearms issue. It’s time to start asking liberals why they want to keep women defenseless.

Banning and confiscating the tools that allow good people to lawfully protect themselves only emboldens criminals — and this incident would have gone very differently if not for the Second Amendment.

