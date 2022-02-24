Share
News
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a campaign event on Wednesday in Houston.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a campaign event on Wednesday in Houston. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Directs Family Services to Investigate 'Sex Change' Procedures as Child Abuse

 By Richard Moorhead  February 23, 2022 at 6:10pm
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is directing his state’s Department of Family and Protective Services to begin investigating so-called “sex change” procedures involving minors as child abuse.

Abbott directed the commissioner of Texas’ DFPS to look into the potential abuse in a Tuesday letter.

The governor cited a legal opinion from the Texas attorney general defining various sex change procedures performed on minors as unlawful.

According to the letter, medical professionals are already required to report incidences of children subjected to sex change procedures under state law.

Parents who submit their children to such procedures stand to come under investigation by the state, protecting kids from operations that often prove irreversible.

The order also clarifies that Texas state agencies will investigate facilities that carry out sex change procedures on minors.

Abbott’s guidelines may provide Texas with the most formidable legal shield against the “gender transitions” of children in the nation.

On Wednesday, leftist Beto O’Rourke released a video defending the medical mutilation of children in Texas.

O’Rourke is running against Abbott for governor.

It’s common for minors who receive gender transition procedures such as hormone treatment to “de-transition” later in life.

Many who have been castrated or undergone mastectomies are left fully or partially sterilized.

Doctors and medical experts have warned that hormone treatment and other transgender procedures pose serious threats to the health and well-being of children.

Last year, a page promoting transgender ideology to children was removed from an official Texas website after Abbott’s primary challenger, Don Huffines, brought it to the attention of the public.

Abbott also signed a bill in October barring males from competing in women’s sports in Texas schools.

The influx of male athletes in women’s sports has presented a serious threat to competitive integrity, with men such as Lia Thomas dominating women’s collegiate swimming.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




