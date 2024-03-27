This is totally bananas.

After over two decades of maintaining the 19-cents-apiece price for bananas, store chain Trader Joe’s has had to raise the price by 20 percent.

“We only change our prices when our costs change, and after holding our price for bananas at 19¢ each for more than two decades, we’ve now reached a point where this change is necessary,” the store chain said in a statement according to Fox Business.

While bananas will now cost 23 cents apiece, the company pointed to other products that they’ve negotiated lower prices on, such as raw almonds being down a dollar and romaine hearts being down 50 cents.

While it’s true that the decreased prices will help offset the banana price hike, the fact that a price that has held for over two decades now has to change shows just how bad inflation has gotten.

In February, the Biden administration managed to see a continued increase in consumer prices.

The overall year was 90 percent above the 2 percent yearly inflation that the Federal Reserve aims for, something President Joe Biden hasn’t achieved during any of his years in office.

While the current inflation is nowhere near the record amounts seen during the summer of 2022, the federal government has continued to blunder tremendously in controlling inflation.

Perhaps a four-cent increase in the cost of bananas at Trader Joe’s isn’t much — but the very fact that they had to change the price after so long shows the overarching issues.

With the overall grocery cost being up 21.2 percent throughout Biden’s presidency, how is the average American supposed to succeed?

Price increases on everyday goods are something that consumers are having to deal with more and more every day.

Certainly, some of the blame falls on corporations using current economic trends as a chance to hike prices on consumers.

But that can’t be anywhere near the main cause.

The American dollar itself has lost value, being worth 75 percent of what it was in January 2020.

The US dollar has lost 25% of its purchasing power since January 2020. Every $1 you had is now worth $0.75 of goods. Insane. pic.twitter.com/vu0znTRvLt — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) March 27, 2024

Biden is to blame.

There’s no justifiable reason for even a single mentally sane person to cast their vote for him in 2024.

No amount of biased media can cover up the catastrophic effect that the aging politician has had on this country and its citizens.

