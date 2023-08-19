Biden's Armed Nightmare: IRS Agent Kills Another Agent During Training Exercise

An accidental shooting during a training exercise at a federal gun range in Phoenix has resulted in the death of a special agent from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the agency has announced.

The victim has since been identified as Patrick Bauer, a 47-year-old Arizona resident, according to local media. No details have been provided about the individual responsible for his death.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at a Phoenix gun range operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, where various federal agencies were participating in training activities there under an interagency agreement at the time.

No other individuals were injured during the incident.

Charlotte M. Dennis, who represents the IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) division’s Phoenix Field Office, said in a statement that Bauer was immediately transported to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

“Our concern today is for the agent and their family,” Dennis said.

#BREAKING: IRS Agent Fatally Shoots and kills another Agent At Phoenix Shooting gun Range#Phoenix #Arizona pic.twitter.com/qvBe6PU0Pf — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 18, 2023

Meanwhile, special agents with the FBI’s Phoenix field office have confirmed they are investigating the shooting.

“To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, details of the ongoing process will not be released,” the FBI said in a statement. “Findings of the FBI investigation will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona for review,” it continued.

“The FBI’s investigation will be methodical and thorough to address every element of the incident.”

The FBI’s Phoenix Field Office is conducting an investigation surrounding the death of an IRS special agent on August 17, that occurred at the Federal Correctional Institution, Phoenix firing range. Read more: https://t.co/gfJeMhcGPL pic.twitter.com/dSGpCmir3R — FBI (@FBI) August 18, 2023

The activities of the IRS have come under increased scrutiny in recent months after the service announced plans to hire armed agents in all 50 states with the power to arrest those suspected of tax evasion.

Last year, the organization also received an $80 billion cash injection as part of Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, including a plan to hire 87,000 additional IRS employees over the next decade.

Making matters worse for Biden, gun violence and gun control are two oft-cited issues of his public agenda.

Bauer, who was a retired Master Sergeant in the Arizona Air National Guard, is survived by his wife and four children.

