Biden's Border Czar Prepares for Battle Amidst McCarthy's Ascension - 'Impeachment Inquiries' May Soon Begin

In November, then-U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to take Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to task regarding the out-of-control immigration crisis at the southern U.S. border.

The Texas Tribune reported at the time that McCarthy promised to open investigations into Mayorkas and the Biden administration over their gross mishandling of the border crisis, even going as far as suggesting the possibility of impeachment.

McCarthy issued Mayorkas an ultimatum. “If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and every failure to determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiries,” the GOP leader said.

According to Fox News, Mayorkas, in an ABC interview Sunday touting President Joe Biden’s visit to El Paso, Texas, made it clear that he’s not stepping down from his post, possibly setting up a fierce battle between House Republicans and the Biden administration.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Mayorkas if he intends to comply with McCarthy’s demand that he step down, which is especially interesting now that McCarthy has finally won the speaker’s gavel for the 118th Congress.

“I do not. I’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’re going to do it,” Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas didn’t seem fazed when reminded that he’ll likely be in the congressional hot seat once House Republicans launch their torrent of investigations this year. Stephanopoulos asked Mayorkas if he was ready for that kind of heat.

“I am, I will be, and I’ll continue to do my work throughout them.”

Even though President Joe Biden made headlines on Sunday for finally visiting the southern U.S. border to get a first-hand look at what his administration once wrote off as a border “challenge” instead of a crisis, those on the ground in El Paso aren’t convinced that he’ll see anywhere near the full extent of what’s going on.

In fact, reports began circulating that El Paso officials made what appeared to many as a deliberate attempt to clean the town up before the president’s scheduled visit, with a focus on removing many migrants and their tents and belongings from the streets of the city.

“They cleaned up downtown. They were telling them to take off their camps and leave, and they were cleaning up. I think that is absolutely not right. You do not clean up for the president…This is the president’s fault, not our fault. So why would we clean up?” one El Paso resident told Fox News about what was happening..

“Leave it like it is. Let him come and see for himself. The real picture. You know, he needs to know what’s going on. Otherwise, he’s going to come and say, Oh, well, there’s no crisis. No, that’s not right,” the resident continued.

“For over two years, Biden admin told us there was no crisis at the border. Just last week, Mayorkas wouldn’t acknowledge the crisis. And after this publicity stunt — where streets were cleared for photos ops — they’ll still pretend there’s no crisis,” KTTH Radio host Jason Krantz tweeted.

For over two years, Biden admin told us there was no crisis at the border. Just last week, Mayorkas wouldn’t acknowledge the crisis. And after this publicity stunt — where streets were cleared for photos ops — they’ll still pretend there’s no crisis. https://t.co/GnpXVTtCLv — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 8, 2023

Personally, I’ve heard more than one liberal say that the immigration crisis at the border is nothing more than a Fox News, right-leaning media narrative that isn’t anywhere near as serious as it’s being reported. It’s ridiculous and intellectually dishonest, to say the least, especially given the numbers that are publicly available.

However, with what appears to be an incredibly convenient sanitization of El Paso before the president’s visit, don’t be surprised if the White House continues with that narrative.

Given that Republicans likely won’t be able to muster the support from the other side to pass any groundbreaking legislation this term, launching investigations against players like Mayorkas and other key figures on the left who have clearly dropped the ball on serious issues like immigration will give House Republicans the most bang for their buck with their constituents.

After Mayorkas’ statements on Sunday, he’d better be ready for one heck of a fight.

