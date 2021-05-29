Biden's Budget Proposal Slammed for Calling for 'Direct Taxpayer-Funded Abortion'

House Minority Leader and California Rep. Kevin McCarthy released a statement on Friday that revealed President Joe Biden’s budget proposal “would lead to more taxes, more inflation, and unsustainable debt,” including a provision for taxpayer-funded abortion.

“Today, President Biden submitted the details of a budget that promises higher taxes, higher prices, crushing debt, and less security,” McCarthy wrote.

“It is the most reckless and irresponsible budget proposal in my lifetime,” the Republican added.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS→ President Biden is destroying decades of settled precedent by calling for direct taxpayer-funded abortion. The #BidenBudget is the most reckless & irresponsible budget proposal in my lifetime. It’s wrong for America. My full statement: https://t.co/wG4atRrWrZ — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 28, 2021

McCarthy explained Biden’s budget proposal would spend more than the nation did at the height of World War II.

“President Biden wants to push our economy to the breaking point by borrowing trillions more so he can spend more money than America spent at the height of World War II,” he said. “This means more taxes, more inflation, and more unsustainable debt.”

While many have commented about the financial concerns in Biden’s new budget proposal, McCarthy highlighted another concern — taxpayer-funded abortion.

“At the same time, it breaks with decades of settled precedent by calling for direct taxpayer-funded abortion. We need a vision that will provide our troops with the resources they need to keep our country safe, not one that fails to keep up with global threats, rewards the failures of the WHO, and violates Americans’ rights of conscience,” McCarthy wrote.

Should Biden legalize taxpayer-funded abortion? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“This budget is wrong for America. Every member of Congress should reject it,” he concluded.

The proposal rejects the Hyde Amendment that has excluded taxpayer funding for abortion services for decades.

“Proponents of Hyde argue that the measure has saved millions of unborn children’s lives while critics argue it unfairly disadvantages women of color,” according to a Fox News report.

The budget proposal is not the only recent Biden administration effort to seek taxpayer funding for abortion.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost joined a pro-life consortium of 20 Republican state attorneys general earlier in May who demanded that the Biden administration stop trying to expand taxpayer-funded abortions.

In a May 17 letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the attorney generals argued that a rule change proposed by the HHS would give abortion providers access to millions in taxpayer money to “subsidize abortion in violation of Title X.”

The Title X Family Planning Program, passed in 1970, gives federal grants to clinics that offer “family-planning services” — including contraceptives — on the express condition that abortions are not “promoted in any way.”

Despite the president’s effort to support taxpayer-funded abortion services, the pro-life movement has made historic legislative gains in recent months.

As of May 3, 536 pro-life bills have been introduced in 46 states across the country and 61 new pro-life laws have been implemented, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.