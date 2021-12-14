Share
Biden's Christmas Disaster: Second Inflation Report in Less Than a Week Shows Even Worse News

 By Joe Saunders  December 14, 2021 at 11:18am
Less than a year into his presidency, the evidence keeps building about how bad Joe Biden’s been.

On the heels of a report last week that showed consumer prices had risen in November by 6.8 percent over a year earlier — the highest in 40 years — the Labor Department announced Tuesday that wholesale prices had soared even more.

The Biden administration keeps setting records — but not the kind Americans want to see.

According to The Associated Press, the Labor Department reported that wholesale prices — the prices of goods before they reach the consumer — had risen 9.6 percent from November 2020. It was the biggest increase since 2010, when the current method of tracking the number went into use.

Amid the bad news — coming after earlier bad news — the Federal Reserve is expected to signal two or three increases in short-term interest rates in 2022, according to a separate AP report. That means higher costs down the line.

“Rate hikes would, in turn, increase a wide range of borrowing costs, including for mortgages, credit cards and some business loans,” the AP’s Christopher Rugaber wrote. “Just three months ago, the Fed had penciled in barely one rate increase in 2022.”

And all of that adds up to a double dose of disaster for the Biden administration — and at a Christmas season when many Americans tend to be more conscious of their spending than ever.

The Biden administration has been trying to spin its way out of a reality any American with a budget can understand — calling inflation “transitory,” like something that will go away with enough patience.

Liberal media outlets have alternated between trying to excuse Biden because inflation was out of his control and praising him for small bits of often illusory relief from it.

But the real world doesn’t run on White House spin or mainstream media bias. The real world runs on dollars and cents and gasoline and food. And in the real world, it’s obvious that the country that enjoyed a booming economy under President Donald Trump is moving into basket-case territory under President Joe Biden.

In the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the inflation rate under Trump ranged from 1.6 percent to about 2.3 percent, according to the CPI Inflation Calculator, which uses numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.  The country was heading for energy independence for the first time since the 1950s. Unemployment rates — especially for the minorities Democrats claim to care about — hit record lows.

That was the United States a presidential election ago. Now, with the Democratic
Party holding the White House and Congress by a whisper-thin majority in the House and a tie-breaking vote in the Senate, Americans can see the results for themselves.

And they aren’t pretty: Inflation soaring, a president forced to beg OPEC to pump more oil from the ground and an economy hurting for lack of willing workers.

Tuesday’s news was yet another round of bad publicity for the Biden White House.

Biden Insults Kentucky Tornado Victims, Blames Their Deaths on the Wrong Natural Disaster - Video

The 21st century American Democratic Party, to its eternal shame, has been so consumed by the fever dreams of the lunatic left like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and their endless political theater of oppression that’s fooling even people who should know better, it has essentially abandoned the interests of the American people — white, black, Hispanic, Asian or some combination — who actually make this country what it is.

The party has a leader in the White House who makes a pretense of caring about the lives of the country’s citizens but shows every evidence of being unaware there are any problems at all under his disastrous administration.

But less than a year into the Biden presidency, Americans can see for themselves exactly where the country is, and where it’s almost certainly going. These two dire economic reports in less than a week make that crystal clear.

Fortunately, the country is also less than a year away from midterm elections that should, with God’s grace, the determination of Republicans and conservatives and the essential intelligence of American voters, put an end to at least some of the madness of the Biden years by returning both houses of Congress to Republican control.

The country is less than a year past Joe Biden’s inauguration and the results are too obvious to argue.

Less than a year ahead is the beginning of a  potential recovery every decent American should be working for.

And next Christmas could be looking a whole lot brighter.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
