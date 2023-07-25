The Biden White House has another biting-dog problem.

Secret Service emails show that President Joe Biden’s German shepherd Commander bit seven people over four months last year, sending one Secret Service officer to the hospital.

According to the New York Post, none of the biting incidents involving Commander were revealed at the time of the attacks. The White House did not offer any comment about the behavior of Commander.

The Post noted that Major, a German shepherd Biden adopted, was banned from the White House in 2021 after a spate of biting. The White House said the dog was given to family friends.

The attacks involving Commander came to light after a Freedom of Information Act resulted in emails being released to Judicial Watch.

“These shocking records raise fundamental questions about President Biden and the Secret Service,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a news release on the Judicial Watch website.

“This is a special sort of craziness and corruption where a president would allow his dog to repeatedly attack and bite Secret Service and White House personnel. And rather than protect its agents, the Secret Service tried to illegally hide documents about the abuse of its agents and officers by the Biden family,” he said.

The incidents involving Commander are detailed on the Judicial Watch website.

In one email published on the website, dated Oct. 26, 2022, a Uniformed Division agent of the Secret Service describes a harrow experience involving the dog and first lady Jill Biden:

“Commander has been exhibiting extremely aggressive behavior. Today, while posted, he came charging at me. The First Lady couldn’t regain control of commander [sic] and he continued to circle me. I believe it’s only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit.

“He would have bit me today if I didn’t step towards him a couple different times. It was bad enough that the agent on the detail asked if I got bit – just so you’re aware.”

The name of the email’s recipient was redacted.

The site quotes a Nov. 3, 2022, email about the dog where fears of an attack were realized.

“Commander bite [sic] UD [Uniform Division] officer [redacted] at post [redacted] two times, one time in the upper right arm and a second bite on the officer’s thigh. WH [White House] medical treated the officer and made the decision to have [redacted] transported to [redacted] Hospital,” the email read.

An email from the next day cites another incident.

“Officer [redacted] advised that ‘Commander’ came down the stairs and walked toward [redacted]. Officer [redacted] advised [redacted] was sitting with [redacted] arms crossed and Commander bite [sic] [redacted] arm (tricep area) then when [redacted] stood up Commander bite [sic] in the leg (quad area). Officer [redacted] stated that the usher did not control the dog and was telling Officer [redacted] to not back up. Officer [redacted] advised that Commander came after [redacted] again and [redacted] had to use a steel cart to shield [sic] [redacted] self from another attack. Officer [redacted] advised [redacted] was in a considerable amount of pain,” the email said.

The site notes a Nov. 5 email exchanged between a Uniformed Division officer and the victims of the Nov. 3 attack.

“Doing alright [redacted]? That’s freaking crazy that stupid dog – rolling my eyes [redacted],” the Uniformed Division officer wrote.

“My leg and arm still hurts. He bit me twice and ran at me twice,” the victim wrote.

“What a joke [redacted] – if it wasn’t their dog he would already have been put down – freaking clown needs a muzzle – hope you get to feeling better [redacted],” the Uniformed Division officer wrote.

The Bidens got Commander as a puppy in December 2021, NBC reported at the time. That was months after the family had lost long-time pet German shepherd Champ.

The Commander development revives one of the unusually embarrassing episodes of the Biden presidency.

A book published about the Biden White House indicated that Biden did not believe Secret Service accounts of Major’s biting behavior, according to the New York Post.

“Look, the Secret Service are never up here. It didn’t happen,” Biden is quoted as saying by author Chris Whipple in the book “The Fight of His Life.”

Biden thought “somebody was lying … about the way the incident had gone down,” Whipple wrote.

