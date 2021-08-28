I know Major Biden isn’t a (pardon the pun) major issue right now.

Our withdrawal from Afghanistan has left the Taliban in charge and a power vacuum made us vulnerable to a terror attack that has left at least 13 U.S. service members dead. President Joe Biden’s decision-making powers have finally been brought into question by the media long after conservatives began asking whether he was able to withstand the rigors of the presidency.

However, when it comes to the president’s bite-happy German shepherd, what we’re finding out now should have raised some red flags about how forthright the administration was willing to be long before the events of the past few weeks have put those red flags in sharp relief.

In case you don’t remember, Major Biden was celebrated because he was to be the first rescue dog in the White House. He was sent out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. after what was described as a few nipping incidents earlier this year.

At the time, writers were adamant that people shouldn’t make a big deal out of the affair:

However, it turns out those two biting incidents weren’t the only dangerous behavior that Major Biden has apparently engaged in at the White House.

According to NBC News, Secret Service emails obtained by watchdog group Judicial Watch show that Major had bitten several individuals, including Secret Service members in the week leading up to the attacks.

“At the current rate an Agent or Officer has been bitten every day this week (3/1-3/8) causing damage to attire or bruising/punctures to the skin,” one email read.

The emails were obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request filed with the Department of Homeland Security by the conservative watchdog group.

What’s worse is Major Biden’s issues reportedly began with the Secret Service in February.

“This weekend in Wilmington, there were 3 minor incidents where Major nipped/ brushed up and nudged,” a March 1 email, released this week, read.

“Panicking or running with only embolden animals so stand your ground and protect your hands/fingers by placing them in your pockets or behind your back,” the email added.

Another email from March 8 detailed the incidents with Major Biden.

“Attached are a couple of photos from the dog bites SA [redacted] has received the [sic] in the last week from the First Family’s pet (Major).

“On 3.1.21, SA [redacted] was bit by Major on [redacted] at the Lake House in Wilmington, DE. That bite caused some bruising as seen in the picture dated 3.1.21. On 3.8.21, SA [redacted] was bit by Major on [redacted] at the White House. That bite caused bruising and puncture to the skin as seen in the picture dated 3.8.21.”

Then an assistant special agent reportedly forwarded the messages to David Cho, head of the presidential protective division detail.

“Sirs, We had another dog bite incident this morning. This was the 2nd time SA [redacted] was bitten,” the message read.

When the Bidens first arrived on Jan. 24, an email sent by a Joint Operations Supervisor read, “[T]he First Families 2 dogs have arrived on the complex. Please call them out when the [sic] enter and exit the residence. Be sure and know their locations prior to opening your gates on the grounds.”

The next day: “They just went out on the lawn for 5 mins, didn’t really walk around. Sadly, Champ didn’t make it out of the Dip Room [Diplomatic Reception Room] before dropping code. So [redacted] ended up doing a little cleanup prior to taking the elevator back.”

Then, on March 1: “Major (family pet) is not always predictable. Be careful, especially if you have to make entry during an [redacted] situation.”

Two days later, on March 3, 2021, an agent wrote to Cho: “Major went after the officer at [redacted]. Dr took a look. Redness on left hand. Officer back at [redacted].”

“Who was minding the pets? Protected or Residence/usher staff?” Cho asked.

“Protectee. Usher was there as well,” the agent responded.

On March 5: “For your awareness. WHMU [White House Medical Unit] responded to the South Portico a short time ago on a UDW [Uniformed Division White House] report of a pass holder with a dog bite. The pass holder is [redacted] of the Residence Staff. He is currently being treated in the Doctor’s office.

In a bit of macabre “Who’s on First?“-style humor, Cho asked, “Was it Major?”

“Doesn’t sound like it. Attempting to ascertain severity of injury,” the individual wrote. “Pass holder walked out of [redacted] and dog made b-line to hm. Got his arm twice. A group was standing there at time.”

Another agent responded, “Minor. Did break the skin,” adding, “Sorry. Meant it was Major, the name of the younger German Shepard. He’s been an issue lately.” The agent said, “Dog: Major. Injury: Minor.”

Then on March 6: “Major attempted to bite SA [redacted] this evening. He didn’t make contact with agent’s skin, but did bite a hole through his overcoat. This marks the third day in a row someone has been bitten by Major (Thursday USSS SA & Friday Pass Holder).”

“I just wanted you to have visibility. I think it’s definitely worth bringing up during Monday’s meeting with staff,” the agent wrote.

Cho responded that he knew a dog trainer that worked with former President Barack Obama who “is very good at training canines.”

“The dogs are being transported to Delaware and will stay there for an undetermined time. The family will use a trainer they have used previously,” an agent responded on March 8.

On March 30, one day after another altercation, the White House reported, “President Biden’s dog Major on Monday afternoon bit another employee, who then required medical attention.”

“We’re sure Major is a good dog but these records show he was involved in many more biting incidents than the Biden White House has publicly acknowledged,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.

“It is disturbing to see a White House cover-up of numerous injuries to Secret Service and White House personnel by the Bidens’ family pet.”

And that’s the problem here. Major Biden didn’t just have a bad day. He had a lot of bad days — and the Biden administration didn’t want to acknowledge it. The media, for their part, didn’t pay attention.

Yes, these weren’t serious incidents, but this was something that — were this a Republican president — would be looked into ad nauseam. Instead, Major is a very, very good boy who had a bad day and what kind of heartless beast are you to bring this up?

Unfortunately, this kind of lying and hiding doesn’t work when it’s a major issue, not a minor one. Yes, there are many orders of magnitude separating what’s going on in Afghanistan from Major Biden’s biting problem. However, they’re symptoms of the same rot. It’s a White House that’s emboldened to lie about anything because the media doesn’t check its statements.

Unfortunately for the administration, Afghanistan was too big to ignore. Unfortunately for all of us, we could have seen the pattern if the media had looked into it earlier.

