Joe Rogan 'Genuinely Concerned' About New Jersey Drone Situation After Seeing Expert's Video

Podcast host Joe Rogan expressed concern regarding the drone sightings along the East Coast after an expert in the field released a video offering his assessment.

“This is the first video about these drones that has got me genuinely concerned,” Rogan posted Sunday on X.

In the clip published the previous day on TikTok, John Ferguson, the CEO of Saxon Unmanned — a Kansas-based company specializing in unmanned military-grade aircraft — shared his belief that the drones are “sniffing” for something on the ground, such as a gas leak or radioactive material.

This is the first video about these drones that has got me genuinely concerned. https://t.co/yzRoie2lUn — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) December 15, 2024

“The only reason why you would ever fly an unmanned aircraft at night is if you’re looking for something,” Ferguson said, noting he does not believe the objects are nefarious in intent. He seemed to suggest the federal government is likely the party flying them.

“If they are our drones, the only reason why they would be flying and flying that low is because they are trying to smell something on the ground,” the CEO contended.

“So my belief is they’re trying to smell something on the ground — gas leaks, radioactive material, whatever,” Ferguson said.

He recounted following the signing of a nuclear weapons reduction treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union in the late 1980s, during which over 80 warheads positioned in Ukraine went missing, a claim Russia has denied, according to the Arms Control Association. The Soviet Union, which dissolved in 1991, included both Russia and Ukraine.

Ferguson claimed he recently spoke with a man who had tried to warn the federal government that an old Ukraine-based nuclear warhead was going to be brought into the U.S.

The CEO also dismissed the so-called “mothership” theory that the drones are being operated by a foreign entity off the coast, because the helicopter-type unmanned aircraft being spotted would not have that kind of range.

“There is no way in hell any drone is going to go miles off the coast as a multicopter and fly into the interior of the United States, do a bunch of work, and then turn around and fly back,” he said.

Ferguson concluded, “I believe that they are actually out there trying to smell something that is very important.”

Last week, Defense Department deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh stated flatly, “These are not U.S. military drones.”

Further, FBI Assistant Director Robert Wheeler testified before the House Homeland Security Committee last week that the agency does not know the source of the drones.

President-elect Donald Trump was asked to comment on the drone sightings during a Monday news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“The government knows what is happening,” he said.

President-elect Trump on drones: “The government knows what is happening. Look, our military knows where they took off from. If it’s a garage they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went. For some reason they don’t want to comment.” pic.twitter.com/JdITHAv4KJ — CSPAN (@cspan) December 16, 2024

“Look, our military knows where they took off from,” Trump continued. “If it’s a garage they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went. And for some reason, they don’t want to comment.”

A reporter also asked the president-elect whether he had received a briefing on the drones, to which he responded, “I don’t want to comment on that.”

However, Trump did say, with a smile on his face, that given how close the drones are to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, he won’t be spending the weekend there.

