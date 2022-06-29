Biden's Rotting Economy - Bragging 2021 WH Tweet About Low July 4 Prices Has Aged Like Milk

One year ago, President Joe Biden and his administration were bragging about minuscule savings for the average American as they purchased food for a Fourth of July cookout.

What a difference a year can make.

In a July 1, 2021, tweet, The White House bragged that Americans would pay an average of 16 cents less for a Fourth of July cookout than the previous year. The tweet also included some of the worst puns imaginable.

“Planning a cookout this year?” the White House wrote. “Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish.”

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

The tweet included a gif explaining prices for pork and beans, ground beef, vanilla ice cream, pork chops, fresh squeezed lemonade and sliced cheese had all dropped since 2020.

Now, according to the same source the White House cited last year, most of those foods have skyrocketed in price.

The price for 32 ounces of pork and beans was $1.90 in 2021, and it has now risen to $2.53, the Farm Bureau reported. This is an increase of 33 percent.

Is Biden to blame for the price hike this Fourth of July? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Two pounds of ground beef will cost $11.12 this year, an increase of nearly three dollars from last year’s price of $8.20.

A half-gallon of vanilla ice cream costs $5.16 in 2022, compared to $4.69 in 2021. Small as that difference may seem, it is an increase of 10 percent.

The price for three pounds of pork chops this weekend sits at $15.26, representing a 31 percent increase from the $11.63 price tag in 2021.

Finally, two and a half quarts of fresh-squeezed lemonade costs $4.43 this year. That’s a 21 percent increase compared to the price of $3.65 last year.

A pound of sliced cheese is the only food included in last year’s White House tweet that has decreased in price one year later. It will cost you $3.53 this year, which is a 13 percent dip from last year’s cost of $4.05.

Overall, the Farm Bureau concluded an average Fourth of July cookout for 10 people would cost $69.68, up 17 percent from 2021. This corresponds to a price increase of about $10, which is much more significant than last year’s whopping 16 cents of savings.

The Farm Bureau cited “ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflation and the war in Ukraine” as reasons for the price hike. While these all certainly played a factor, most of the problems could be summed up in two words: Biden’s incompetence.

“Despite higher food prices, the supply chain disruptions and inflation have made farm supplies more expensive; like consumers, farmers are price-takers not price-makers,” AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan said.

“Bottom line, in many cases the higher prices farmers are being paid aren’t covering the increase in their farm expenses. The cost of fuel is up and fertilizer prices have tripled.”

Fourth of July is a time to celebrate America’s rich history with friends and family. When Americans take time this year to look back at all the exceptional leaders our country has enjoyed, most of them will not be including Biden on that list.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.