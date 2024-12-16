Developing: Deadly Mass Shooting at Wisconsin Christian School

Multiple people are dead after shots rang out Monday morning at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin.

The shooting took place at the Abundant Life Christian School at about 11 a.m. Monday, according to WMTV-TV.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes originally reported there were five deaths, including one child. At least seven other people were injured.

Since then, WMTV has updated the death count to three.

#BREAKING reports of a school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We just arrived on the scene. pic.twitter.com/fJwzViL051 — Tim Elliott (@TheTimReport) December 16, 2024

The suspected shooter, a juvenile, is also among the dead, police said, according to ABC.

“Today is a sad, sad, day,” Barnes said, according to NBC. “Not just for Madison, but for our entire country.”

“We believe the shooter was a student at the school, yes,” the chief later confirmed when asked, according to CNN.

Barnes said police did not fire a shot, according to WMTV.

A public safety alert went out at about 11:20 a.m.

A neighbor of the school said she heard gunshots.

About 390 students attend the school, which goes from kindergarten through 12th grade, according to ABC.

“Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able,” the school posted on its Facebook page.

Names of the victims were not released.

“I’m not going to give any information about who the victims are, whether they’re students, staff or parents, because we need to make sure that we can notify people,” Barnes said, according to CNN.

Multiple police agencies responded to the incident.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said he was following the incident, according to ABC.

“My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation,” he wrote.

“I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.