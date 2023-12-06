Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will reduce her workload for a few days after an incident at a Tuesday live news conference that saw her sink to the floor.

Plante was responding to a question about homelessness in the Quebec Province city and was speaking in English when she suddenly stopped speaking for a few seconds.

Plante was talking about directing homeless people “to other kinds of services” when she began to experience difficulty.

“So I would, um,” she began, as her eyes closed and her face lost its animation.







She looked up briefly before clutching the podium where she had been speaking.

“Oh no. I feel unwell,” she said in French as she slid down, according to CBC.

The 49-year-old mayor then sat on the floor, at one point holding out an arm to keep her balance.

She spent about five minutes on the floor, surrounded by aides who called a halt to the news conference and asked the media to stop filming Plante.

Have you ever fainted in public? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

CBC noted that the news conference had been going on for about 15 minutes before the incident, with no sign that Plante was unwell.

An ambulance was called to City Hall, according to CTV, but mayoral aide Catherine Cadotte said paramedics at the scene examined her and Plante was beginning to feel better.

Cadotte said the mayor would skip a Tuesday borough council meeting and slow down for a few days.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is recovering after she collapsed at a news conference today. pic.twitter.com/RLsbclYUwg — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 5, 2023

“She will gradually resume her activities and thanks everyone for their understanding and support,” she said.

“This morning, I felt uneasy during a press conference. Fortunately, I’m better,” Plante posted on X later in the day.

“Thank you very much for your kind words and support. I was able to meet a medical team and I am doing well. However, as a preventive measure and to fully get back into shape, I will have to reduce the pace of my activities in the coming days,” she wrote.

Ce matin, j’ai ressenti un malaise pendant une conférence de presse. Heureusement, je vais mieux. Merci beaucoup pour vos bons mots et votre soutien. J’ai pu rencontrer une équipe médicale et je me porte bien. Cependant, par mesure préventive et pour retrouver pleinement la… — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 5, 2023

“I want to thank you very much for your support. I feel blessed to be so well surrounded. It warms my heart,” she wrote.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.