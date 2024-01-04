Some long-anticipated Jeffrey Epstein-related court documents dropped Wednesday, and both former President Bill Clinton and former President Donald Trump were named in them — but not in the same context.

The documents were part of a since-settled 2015 lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, and they provide details on Epstein’s influential network of rich and powerful associates.

Although former presidents from both sides of the aisle were named in the documents, there’s a big difference in the mentions of Clinton and Trump.

According to USA Today, Clinton is mentioned “repeatedly” in the documents. A search for the word “Clinton” produces 73 results in the document, while a search for the word “Trump” produces only four.

One victim, Johanna Sjoberg, testified that Epstein told her that Clinton “likes them young, referring to girls.”

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Sjoberg was recruited and coerced into sexual acts by Epstein and Maxwell.

Sjoberg said she was a college student when Maxwell approached her on campus to offer her a job as a masseuse for Epstein despite having no massage training. She said she was pressured to provide erotic massages and perform sex acts on Epstein.

Clinton also has been seen in a 2002 photo receiving a back message from another Epstein victim, Chauntae Davis.

Leaked photo of Chauntae Davies, a Jeffrey Epstein victim, giving a back massage to Bill Clinton in 2002. Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane at least 26 times in 2002 and 2003. Do you think the FBI ever questioned Bill Clinton about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein? pic.twitter.com/lWSYYAz09x — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 31, 2023

In contrast, Trump’s name only comes up in one section of the new documents — in an account of Epstein telling Sjoberg that he would contact Trump in 2001 after their pilot said they could not stop in New York and that they would need to stop in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“Jeffrey said, ‘Great, we’ll call up Trump and we’ll go to’ — I don’t recall the name of the casino, but — ‘we’ll go to the casino,'” Sjoberg said in her testimony, according to Newsweek.

Sjoberg also said that Giuffre, the other Epstein victim mentioned in the documents, was not allowed into Trump’s casino because she was underage.

Sjoberg was asked twice if she had ever massaged Trump, and she said she never had.

According to the New York Post, flight logs show that both Clinton and Trump took multiple trips on Epstein’s private jet, which has been dubbed the “Lolita Express.” However, the logs do not indicate either of the former presidents visited the financier’s private Caribbean island, where women and girls were trafficked and sexually abused.

While the newly released documents provide no proof of wrongdoing on the part of either president, the details of the interactions between Clinton and Epstein and Trump and Epstein are starkly different.

In a 2018 interview, attorney Brad Edward — who has represented 70 Epstein victims, according to his law firm’s website — said that among all the people Edwards served subpoenas to regarding the Epstein case in 2009, Trump was the only person who picked up the phone and said, “‘Let’s just talk — I’ll give you as much time as you want, I’ll tell you what you need to know,’ and was very helpful in the information that he gave.”

Edwards said Trump “gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever, but had good information that checked out and that helped us and we didn’t have to take a deposition of him.”

This is Attorney Bradley Edwards. He represented 70 trafficking victims of Jeffrey Epstein starting in 2009 & was instrumental in bringing him down. He dedicated a decade of his life to the Epstein trafficking case. This is what he said when asked about Trump’s involvement… pic.twitter.com/asAUx1dFgO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 2, 2024

However, a cursory glance at the liberal media’s coverage of the documents shows an almost desperate attempt to equate the interactions of the two former presidents with Epstein.

“USA Today is trying to lump Trump with Clinton,” Libs of Tiktok creator Chaya Raichik said in a post on X. “They conveniently leave out that Trump was completely exonerated by the documents while it was reported that Bill Clinton ‘liked young girls.’

“The media propagandists are going to work overtime to cover up for Democrat pedos.”

USA Today is trying to lump Trump with Clinton. They conveniently leave out that Trump was completely exonerated by the documents while it was reported that Bill Clinton “liked young girls.” The media propagandists are going to work overtime to cover up for Democrat pedos. pic.twitter.com/kJFrJR8icN — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 4, 2024

While these documents do not completely exonerate Trump, they certainly point to the glaring hypocrisy of the media coverage, which would no doubt have been very different if the allegations had been the other way around.

