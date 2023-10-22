Bill Maher Has One Piece of Advice for America's Youth: 'Don't Go to College'

Even a broken liberal is right twice a day … or something like that.

However that adage is supposed to go, and as wrong as most traditional liberals are the vast majority of the time, they are at least debate-worthy adversaries.

Leftists, on the other hand, deserve no such quarter given that, unlike traditional liberals, they are the first to call for censorship when a conversation gets too difficult for them. Couple that authoritarian mindset with the wrongheaded ideas of radical liberalism, and you have a cocktail for disaster.

But where does this brewery of bad ideas and worse mindset happen?

According to HBO late-night host Bill Maher, an old-school liberal, it happens at American institutions of higher learning — and parents should think twice before ponying up the big bucks many of those institutions charge for tuition.

You can watch Maher’s blistering takedown of elite colleges below:

WARNING: The following video contains language the viewer may find offensive







The reason for the monologue, which aired on Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” was simple: Student groups at elite universities showed an astounding lack of intelligence and humanity when they came out and appeared to blame Israel for the Oct. 7 bloody invasion of the country by Hamas terrorists based in Gaza, on Israel’s south.

Is college a worthy investment for America’s youth? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

That incursion has sparked a literal war, with already-bloody consequences. Exacerbating matters, the barbaric and cruel nature of the Hamas invasion laid bare a side of humanity that’s difficult for anyone with a conscience to look at, much less justify.

But for too many students at major universities, not only was it easy to look at, it was even easier to victim-blame the whole incident.

And Maher called out these overpriced breeding grounds for radical stupidity.

“As an Ivy League graduate who knows the value of a liberal education, I have one piece of advice for the youth of America: Don’t go to college,” Maher said. “And if you absolutely have to go, don’t go to an elite college because as recent events have shown, it just makes you stupid.

“There are few, if any, positives to come out of what happened in Israel, but one of them is opening America’s eyes to how higher education has become indoctrination into a stew of bad ideas, among them the simplistic notion that the world is a binary place where everyone is either oppressor or oppressed.”

Indeed, few events in recent history have exposed leftist blindness quite as much as the carnage in southern Israel.

Maher did acknowledge the role that youthful ignorance played in all this, but only to a degree: “Now, I recognize that a certain amount of foolishness is expected of college kids, but mixing Jägermeister and tomato juice isn’t the same as siding with terrorists.”

Maher’s monologue is worth a listen but be warned: He is, without question, still a liberal — and that means his rant included a segment about all of the Republicans and conservatives to come out of Harvard (to be fair, a curious development) as well as building up former President Barack Obama at Sen. Josh Hawley’s expense.

But watch the whole clip and you’ll notice something funny: GOP digs aside, Maher’s rant could have come straight from a conservative at any point over the past three decades.

So liberals may now only be realizing the extent of the damage that America’s educational institutions are wreaking on young minds, but conservatives have been sounding the alarm for years now.

The slippery slope of “gender queer identity politics” being given the same educational recognizance as, say, architecture or engineering, was readily apparent to anyone whose head wasn’t already buried deep in leftist sand.

Which raises the somewhat ominous question: What’s next for American colleges?

Because if conservatives and liberals are all seeing the follies of the current college system, is it really sustainable with nothing but leftists?

The answer, according to a March report from Fortune magazine, is a resounding “no,” as undergraduate college enrollment dropped 8 percent from 2019 to 2022.

“The slide in the college-going rate since 2018 is the steepest on record, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,” the report notes.

Americans may actually be watching the real-time demise of the college system in the country.

Dwindling attendance and even faster-plummeting approval ratings all across the ideological spectrum will do that.

But given everything we’ve seen, and that Maher has been calling out, lately it’s hard to say anything of value will actually be lost if the whole thing does collapse on itself under the weight of far-left foolishness.

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.