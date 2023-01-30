Parler Share
"In God We Trust" appears on the wall of a courthouse in Statesville, North Carolina, on April 24, 2020.
"In God We Trust" appears on the wall of a courthouse in Statesville, North Carolina, on April 24, 2020. (J.K. Laws / Shutterstock)

Bill That Would Put Major Pro-God Message on Every School Building in State Is Only Steps Away from Becoming Law

 By The Associated Press  January 30, 2023 at 11:43am
Public schools in West Virginia soon will display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law.

The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said he wants to give kids in schools something to look up to and let them know it’s OK to “say God” in school.

“We know there’s a lot of kids that have problems at home, tough times at home that we don’t know anything about,” Azinger said, speaking on the Senate floor.

“Maybe they’ll look up one day and say, ‘In God We Trust’ and know they can put their hope in God,” he said.

The bill is now heading to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

It requires public K-12 schools and public institutions of higher learning to display the official U.S. national motto on durable posters or in frames placed in a “conspicuous place” in each building.

The displays also must contain images of the U.S. national and state flags but can’t depict any other words, images or information.

They must either be donated or purchased from private donations.

Similar laws have been passed in Texas, Kentucky, Louisiana, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia and several other states.

Mississippi was the first state to pass a law mandating “In God We Trust” be displayed in public schools back in 2001.

Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law making “In God We Trust” the official U.S. national motto July 30, 1956, two years after pushing to have the phrase “under God” inserted into the Pledge of Allegiance.

“It was adopted during a time of disunity in America, at a time that unity was needed,” Azinger said Monday. “And I think that’s where we are in America in many ways.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
Conversation