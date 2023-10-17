Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris, who was carted off the field Sunday night in an ambulance, is improving, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

In a Monday media availability, McDermott said Harris was doing “as well as can be expected.”

“He is out of the hospital and resting at home and seems to be in good spirits.”

McDermott said Harris was in the league’s concussion protocol and suffered a neck sprain.







“I think he’s just extremely thankful to God for him being in the situation that he’s in as opposed to what he was several hours ago on that field,” McDermott said, according to ESPN.

Harris took a hit while running the ball on a third-and-1 in the second quarter. He lay still on his back on the turf for several minutes after being tackled by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Harris’ helmet appeared to hit Okereke squarely in the left shoulder. The game was delayed for about five minutes while players from both teams gathered around him on the field.

Harris gave a thumbs-up sign as he was loaded into the ambulance.

“It’s my understanding he has full movement,” McDermott said after the game, which Buffalo won 14-9 over the New York Giants, according to the Associated Press.

“Fortunate that he is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting. So I am very thankful to God for that.”

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who was watching from the coaches’ box, said that he felt “so helpless up there, obviously, and you’re worried about your guys,” according to ESPN.

“Obviously, Damien’s such a great player for us and human being, and so it’s hard to see something like that happen. So, you feel very helpless, and you wanna be down there with them, but they’re just hard situations to be in,” he said.

With January’s on-field collapse of Damar Hamlin in mind, left tackle Dion Dawkins said he checked to see Harris was breathing then turned away because he could not watch Harris be taken off the field, according to the Athletic.

“Imagine if he can’t hold his son,” he said, noting that Harris is expecting a child with his wife, Nyasha. “Off of one play? That’s scary, man.”

“Especially after last year, anytime the ambulance has to come on the field, it brings PTSD. It’s hard. It’s really hard, man,” he continued.

“I hate to say it like this, but before every game starts in this league, you have to hug your loved ones just a little bit closer. You really never know.”

