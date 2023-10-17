Share
Sports
News

Bills Coach Gives Update on Damien Harris After Scary 'Sunday Night Football' Injury

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2023 at 8:12am
Share

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris, who was carted off the field Sunday night in an ambulance, is improving, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

In a Monday media availability, McDermott said Harris was doing “as well as can be expected.”

“He is out of the hospital and resting at home and seems to be in good spirits.”

McDermott said Harris was in the league’s concussion protocol and suffered a neck sprain.



Trending:
Suzanne Somers, Actress on 'Three's Company' and 'Magnum Force,' Dead at 76

“I think he’s just extremely thankful to God for him being in the situation that he’s in as opposed to what he was several hours ago on that field,” McDermott said, according to ESPN.

Harris took a hit while running the ball on a third-and-1 in the second quarter. He lay still on his back on the turf for several minutes after being tackled by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Harris’ helmet appeared to hit Okereke squarely in the left shoulder. The game was delayed for about five minutes while players from both teams gathered around him on the field.

Does the NFL need rule changes to respond to the injuries we have witnessed?

Harris gave a thumbs-up sign as he was loaded into the ambulance.

“It’s my understanding he has full movement,” McDermott said after the game, which Buffalo won 14-9 over the New York Giants, according to the Associated Press.

“Fortunate that he is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting. So I am very thankful to God for that.”

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who was watching from the coaches’ box, said that he felt “so helpless up there, obviously, and you’re worried about your guys,” according to ESPN.

Related:
Referee Knew Something Was Wrong with High School QB Before He Collapsed Mid-Game

“Obviously, Damien’s such a great player for us and human being, and so it’s hard to see something like that happen. So, you feel very helpless, and you wanna be down there with them, but they’re just hard situations to be in,” he said.

With January’s on-field collapse of Damar Hamlin in mind, left tackle Dion Dawkins said he checked to see Harris was breathing then turned away because he could not watch Harris be taken off the field, according to the Athletic.

“Imagine if he can’t hold his son,” he said, noting that Harris is expecting a child with his wife, Nyasha. “Off of one play? That’s scary, man.”

“Especially after last year, anytime the ambulance has to come on the field, it brings PTSD. It’s hard. It’s really hard, man,” he continued.

“I hate to say it like this, but before every game starts in this league, you have to hug your loved ones just a little bit closer. You really never know.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by subscribing today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Bills Coach Gives Update on Damien Harris After Scary 'Sunday Night Football' Injury
DeSantis and Trump Vow Ban on Refugees from Gaza While Haley Says 'Separate Civilians from Terrorists'
Kari Lake Scores Endorsement from Top GOP Senator
Former West Virginia Dem Leader Switches Parties, But State GOP Isn't So Sure About Him
'The Squad' Puts Forward Resolution Calling for Israel to Cease Response to Hamas Terror Attack
See more...

Conversation