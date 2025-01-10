Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest
Actor Henry Winkler, left, stated what seems to be an obvious conclusion in a social media post, as firefighters battle multiple blazes across greater Los Angeles that have claimed 10 lives and 10,000 structures.
Actor Henry Winkler, left, stated what seems to be an obvious conclusion in a social media post, as firefighters battle multiple blazes across greater Los Angeles that have claimed 10 lives and 10,000 structures. (Chris Haston - WBTV / Getty Images; Melina Mara - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Bizarre: Somehow Henry Winkler Was Ahead of the LA Fire Dept. When It Came to Potential Fire Cause

 By Randy DeSoto  January 10, 2025 at 2:14pm
Share

Actor Henry Winkler alleged an arsonist is behind the outbreak of multiple wildfires in the Los Angeles area since Tuesday.

Cal Fire reported as of Friday morning that there are five major wildfires they are battling in the L.A. area.

It all began Tuesday morning when the Palisades Fire broke out, followed by the Eaton and Hurst Fires later that same day. Then came the Lidia Fire on Wednesday, and the Kenneth Fire on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Winker posted on X, “THERE IS an ARSONIST here in LA . May you be beaten you unrecognizable !!! The pain you have caused !!!”

Actress Alison Sweeney responded to his post, “agreed.”

CNN reported that at least 10 people have died in the fires and at least 10,000 properties have been destroyed.

Was arson to blame for many of the fires that have now consumed huge portions of LA?

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told reporters Thursday, “The cause of the fire remains unknown, and it continues to be under active investigation,” according to Fox News.

However, that evening authorities arrested a man who had been detained by citizens after a wildfire exploded near Calabasas, north of Los Angeles, KTLA-TV reported.

Early reports by the news station showed reporters interviewing area resident Renata Grinshpun, who told reporters that she saw the suspect holding “propane tank or a flamethrower” (others called it a blowtorch) and a neighbor saw him trying to light an object on fire, the New York Post reported.

“We really banded together as a group,” Grinshpun said. “A few gentlemen surrounded him and got him on his knees. They got some zip ties, a rope, and we were able to do a citizens’ arrest.”

Related:
Can't Make This Stuff Up: LA Actually Sent Surplus Fire Fighting Equipment to Ukraine

Sean Dinse of the LAPD’s Topanga Division told News Nation’s Brian Entin Thursday night, “What we know right now is that the incident occurred, started here, and about 20 minutes, 30 minutes later, a suspect was detained over in Woodland Hills areas by citizens.”

“So someone purposely set the Kenneth Fire?” the reporter asked.

“At this time, that’s what we believe, yes,” Dinse said, adding the area where the fire began is a crime scene.

Later, however, authorities announced that the man who was detained is not being accused of starting the wildfire and local news reports were updated to say the man was not charged in connection with the fire.

“LAPD Divisional Chief Dominic Choi said police investigated the case, interviewed the suspect, and ultimately decided he would not face arson charges,” according to KTLA.

“After the interview and additional investigative steps, looking at some additional evidence that was present, they made the determination that there was not enough probable cause to arrest this person on arson or suspicion of arson,” Choi said. The man was arrested on a felony probation violation.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Choi said. “I would like to thank those community members that were involved … in bringing this person to our attention.”

Winkler responded to the arrest on Thursday replying to his original post, “One in custody so far.”

Celebrity podcaster and neuroscientist Andrew Huberman shared a video on X that purportedly showed a group starting a fire in Santa Monica.

“People are lighting fires in otherwise non-burning areas of LA,” Huberman wrote. “We don’t need more flames out here. Some of those guys lit that fire … the tree has caught fire, and the palms are catching fire.”

Investigations into the causes of the various fires remain ongoing.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Bizarre: Somehow Henry Winkler Was Ahead of the LA Fire Dept. When It Came to Potential Fire Cause
Shocker: Majority of Senate Dems Join with GOP in Vote to Advance 'Laken Riley Act'
Obama Exposes His Own Campaign Rhetoric as a 'Scam' in Warm Interaction with Trump
The Mask Is Slipping: Dems Are Losing Hollywood After Disastrous Response to California Wildfires
Video: Kamala Harris Looks On in Disgust as Trump and Obama Get Along Like Best Buddies
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation