'Black Preborn Lives Matter' Painted in Front of Baltimore Planned Parenthood by Pro-Life Activists

In Washington, D.C., last month, two activists with Students for Life of America were arrested after chalking “Black Pre-Born Lives Matter” outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic. The fact that police had decided to arrest the duo drew national attention to an act that would have otherwise gone largely unnoticed.

You’d think that liberal locales would have taken this as an object lesson and learned that if they didn’t want to give conservative activists air, all they had to do is not arrest them — particularly given the fact that other messages were being painted by liberal activists in the street all the time without police intervention.

Just a short drive up the Interstate 95 in Baltimore, at least, officials seemed to have learned from this.

According to the Washington Times, members of Students for Life America were able to paint their message outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic there early Saturday morning.

Student for Life and Frederick Douglass Foundation joined with local Baltimore pro-life activists outside the Planned Parenthood to paint on the street early this morning! #BlackPrebornLivesMatter Visit https://t.co/Wn7BiaMXAH to learn more. pic.twitter.com/MX3482Tq52 — studentsforlife (@StudentsforLife) September 5, 2020

Students for Life America, along with the Frederick Douglass Foundation and the Human Coalition, painted the message outside the doublespeak-named Planned Parenthood Baltimore City Health Center in tempera paint, which washes away.

Absent a massive drought that denies rain to only the block the abortuary is on — and wouldn’t that be a lesson from above? — that means the message will be entirely temporary.

According to The Baltimore Sun, city police said they wouldn’t be doing anything about it.

“[The message] will remain here unless the city wants to come take it out, and that would be outside the police department,” Baltimore Police Sgt. Vincenzo Julio said.

In a letter to Baltimore Mayor Bernard Young on Aug. 13, the groups played that up, warning the city’s government that if they weren’t allowed to paint the message, it would be unconstitutional selectivity of message on the part of the city.

The groups noted that messages such as “Black Lives Matter,” “Defund the Police” and “Black Trans Lives Matter” previously had been painted on the streets of Baltimore by other groups more in line with the Democrats’ message.

“Your original decision to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the street may very well be government speech,” the groups said in the letter.

“However, your decision to allow private citizens to paint additional messages such as ‘Defund the Police’ and ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ and to intervene on behalf of a public display of another’s speech indicates that public areas are now an open forum for free speech.”

Whether Baltimore was more permissive or simply convinced by the letter, this time activists were allowed to do their work.

“Fortunately, the event was far more in line with the Constitution than our attempt to paint the street with the same message in Washington, D.C.,” Students for Life America said.

“There, two of our students were arrested not for painting, but for sidewalk chalking. Six cop cars were there to meet us in our nation’s capital, doing the bidding of pro-abortion Mayor Muriel Bowser.”

In Baltimore, police watched the students from 5 a.m. onward, but no arrests were made.

Again, it was a lot different from this scene from Washington last month:

Given that this is a summer where painting things on the street is one of the least destructive things a group can do — and where governments have been incredibly indulgent with groups that want to express themselves in far more divisive ways — it’s difficult to see how this would even attract the attention of the authorities.

Liberals, of course, expressed their unhappiness on Twitter:

We’re really going to try that one now? After 100 straight nights of protest in Portland, including a declared riot on the centenary, we’re going to go with “pro-life activists shouldn’t use tempera paint on a sidewalk to write a message I disagree with”?

And of course, we got this:

Amazing how you will co-opt any movement to try and push your agenda of forcing control of women’s bodies away from themself. — Critical Cripple – Dave 🏳️‍🌈 (@CriticalCripple) September 5, 2020

Yes, well, about that. First, this isn’t a matter of “forcing control of women’s bodies away from themself.” It’s a matter of caring about the body inside of them if they’re pregnant. And then there’s the matter that those bodies are inordinately black.

“About 13% of American women are Black, but they submit to over 38% of all abortions,” a statement from Students for Life read. “This is exactly why we say #BlackPrebornLivesMatter. Black women and their preborn children MUST be protected from the atrocity of abortion.”

Let’s not forget about Planned Parenthood’s history or the racist quotes from Margaret Sanger. There’s plenty of that. However, even now, those on the side that used to say abortion ought to be “safe, legal and rare” don’t particularly care if the practice isn’t rare in minority communities — while they want to affirm that Black Lives Matter.

They likely don’t affirm that unborn babies are just that — unborn babies.

Even with this, aren’t they even slightly curious why there’s that racial imbalance? Instead, Planned Parenthood is uncritically cheered on from the sidelines.

That’s why this message so urgently needs to be heard.

