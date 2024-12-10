The leader of the free world was caught wearing an expression of bemused befuddlement Monday while again being directed which way to turn.

Biden was attending the Tribal Nations Summit and was vacantly looking toward his left during a video of a photo op posted to X.

“I think they want us to look over there,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told Biden.

Biden with an Indian blaket slung over his right shoulder, followed instructions and turned to his right, offering a weak smile.

“I think they want us to look over there…” pic.twitter.com/wcbJV8z9tj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 9, 2024

“I could’ve used that blanket when I was lighting that Christmas tree,” Biden said, according to the New York Post.

Posters on X were disgusted at the incident.

“So who is actually running things right now?” a poster named Rebel Man wrote.

“National embarrassment,” wrote a poster named FueltheAnger.

The episode follows Sunday’s media event in which Biden appeared to lose track of what he was talking about.

“What does the U.S. know about where Austin Tice might be, and if he’s safe?” Biden was asked, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“We believe he’s alive. We think we can get him back, but we have no direct evidence of that yet,” Biden said. “And Assad has to be held accountable.”

Shortly after the exchange, Biden was asked, “Have you directed an operation to go get him, Mr. President?”

“Get who?” Biden replied.

As noted by the Independent, during Biden’s recent trip to Africa, he appeared to nod off during a speech.

Joe Biden falls asleep in a meeting with African leaders durning his recent visit to Angola 🇦🇴 😂😬 pic.twitter.com/hU9QcJzm55 — 🇺🇸Clout (@Treason__Season) December 9, 2024

As Tanzania leader Philip Mpango was speaking, Biden closed his eyes, opening them once briefly before closing them again.

