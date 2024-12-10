Share
Blind Biden: Senile POTUS Literally Wearing Blanket Can't Find Cameras to Wave At

 By Jack Davis  December 9, 2024 at 5:30pm
The leader of the free world was caught wearing an expression of bemused befuddlement Monday while again being directed which way to turn.

Biden was attending the Tribal Nations Summit and was vacantly looking toward his left during a video of a photo op posted to X.

“I think they want us to look over there,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told Biden.

Biden with an Indian blaket slung over his right shoulder, followed instructions and turned to his right, offering a weak smile.

“I could’ve used that blanket when I was lighting that Christmas tree,” Biden said, according to the New York Post.

Posters on X were disgusted at the incident.

“So who is actually running things right now?” a poster named Rebel Man wrote.

Will Biden actually make it to Jan. 20?

“National embarrassment,” wrote a poster named FueltheAnger.

The episode follows Sunday’s media event in which Biden appeared to lose track of what he was talking about.

“What does the U.S. know about where Austin Tice might be, and if he’s safe?” Biden was asked, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“We believe he’s alive. We think we can get him back, but we have no direct evidence of that yet,” Biden said. “And Assad has to be held accountable.”

Shortly after the exchange, Biden was asked, “Have you directed an operation to go get him, Mr. President?”

“Get who?” Biden replied.

As noted by the Independent, during Biden’s recent trip to Africa, he appeared to nod off during a speech.

As Tanzania leader Philip Mpango was speaking, Biden closed his eyes, opening them once briefly before closing them again.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation