Watch: Biden Appears to Fall Asleep as He Meets with African Leaders

Absolutely shameful.

There’s just no other way to describe President Joe Biden’s behavior on a national stage — and it’s even more shameful that no adults in the room appear to be willing to call him out on it.

Biden, a well-documented charlatan at this point, was in the African nation of Angola shortly after pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, late Sunday.

(And it should speak to the depth of Biden’s issues that this particular debacle has nothing to do with his polarizing pardon.)

To set the stage: This isn’t some tawdry, token visit.

Nutrient-rich Angola is a developing nation that China — no friend to America — is desperately trying to make in-roads in.

In the most geopolitical sense, this state visit to Angola matters.

And America sent Joe freaking Biden.

Just look at this awe-inspiring (and not the good kind of awe) performance at a summit of various African leaders who had trekked to Angola to meet:







Right around 34-and-a-half minutes into the video, 82-year-old Joe Biden clearly gets very sleepy — or at least tired.

He then closes his eyes to rub them … but he doesn’t open them again for quite some time.

In complete fairness, it’s not clear if Biden actually fell asleep or not. It sure seems like he did.

But even if he didn’t actually doze off, Biden’s behavior is abhorrent and disrespectful to the other leaders present.

You seriously can’t even give these other dignitaries your baseline attention?

This latest disaster is just the rotting cherry on top of a festering sundae that saw the leader of the United States of America travel to Angola to apparently take a very public nap.

Before nap time, Biden was effectively treated like a two-year-old anyways, when a dazed and confused POTUS had to be led around Angola by his hand, like he was being shown around a nursing home.

Joe Biden being treated like a toddler in Angola.

He is so cooked. pic.twitter.com/mUaAcPvMRT — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 3, 2024

It can’t be stressed enough how embarrassing this is, not just for Biden, but everyone around him and America as a whole.

None of this behavior should be acceptable, and yet Biden’s handlers have totally normalized this decrepit behavior.

It is beyond clear that Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is not fit for office. It was clear in 2020. It was clear before Biden dropped his re-election bid in July. It was clear immediately after it, and it’s been clear since.

The world is in a bad place: Israel’s under siege. There appears no end in sight to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and America’s enemies — like North Korea and China — are as emboldened as they’ve ever been.

America needs a leader who can at least stay awake around other world leaders.

Biden clearly can’t do that, and there is no shortage of scorn for the Democratic elites who propped him — and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris — up, despite plenty of signs that neither are fit to lead a 7-Eleven, let alone 50 American states.

