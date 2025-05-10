The framework of a trade agreement between the United States and Great Britain is a huge bonanza for American farmers, according to President Donald Trump.

“The deal includes billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports, especially in agriculture, dramatically increasing access for American beef, ethanol, and virtually all of the products produced by our great farmers,” Trump said in a statement posted on the White House website.

Trump said the deal is potentially a “$5 billion opportunity for new exports for U.S. farmers, ranchers, and producers.”

“Both countries have agreed that the economic security is national security, and we’ll be working together as allies to ensure that we have a strong industrial base, appropriate export controls and protections for key technologies and industries like steel,” Trump said, according to Politico.

Britain agreed to wipe away its tariff on ethanol, helping American cord farmers, and will not charge a tariff on the first 13,000 metric tonnes of U.S. beef imported into Great Britain.

The agreement will also increase opportunities to sell fruits, vegetables, animal feed, tobacco, shellfish and textiles in Great Britain.

“With this trade deal, President Trump has delivered a tremendous win for American family farmers and ranchers, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Buck Wehrbein said, according to a statement on the White House website.

“For years, American cattle producers have seen the United Kingdom as an ideal partner for trade. Between our countries’ shared history, culture, and their desire for high-quality American beef, securing a trade agreement is a natural step forward. Thank you President Trump for fighting for American cattle producers,” he said.

National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman, Jr. called the ethanol agreement “great news.”

“We applaud President Trump and his administration for brokering this deal, and we encourage them to continue to include corn, corn ethanol and corn co-products in future bilateral agreements with other countries,” he said.

International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO Michael Dykes said the agreement is a welcome change.

“For too long, the U.K. has limited America’s food and agricultural exports to the world’s sixth largest economy and now President Trump’s deal promises to level the playing field,” he said.

“The United States offers the world’s most wholesome, high-quality and affordable dairy products and IDFA is excited to work with our member companies to bring these delicious products to more consumers in the United Kingdom,” he said.

“Today’s trade announcement demonstrates that there is real progress being made toward opening additional markets for Iowa products across the globe. I hope this deal is the first of many that will be announced with other trading partners in the coming weeks and months,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said.

The general terms of the agreement, as posted on the White House website, said the two nations ” commit to working together to improve market access for agricultural products, to highlight concerns, and to increase agricultural cooperation on areas such as certain export verification programs to facilitate greater trade, and more formal bilateral engagement through international standard setting bodies.”

