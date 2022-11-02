Blood-Red Background 2.0? Biden Set to Deliver Another Divisive Speech on 'Protecting Our Democracy'

The White House just confirmed that President Joe Biden will deliver yet another speech about “protecting our democracy,” but if this one goes as badly as his last speech, it may just help drive even more Republicans to the polls on Election Day.

According to reports, Biden will appear at a Democratic National Committee event to be held at the Columbus Club in Washington’s Union Station at 7 p.m. Wednesday, six days before the midterm elections. Even though it is a partisan political event, it will be broadcast as a national address.

White House senior adviser Anita Dunn and deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon announced the speech during an event sponsored by the liberal-leaning online news source Axios, Fox News reported.

The president will speak on “the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy,” Fox reported, citing an advisory from the Democratic National Committee.

“Well, obviously, President Biden has been speaking about democracy for the entire time he’s been in office … I think you can expect to hear from him this evening similar to what he’s been saying over the course of the last several months, that there is a lot at stake, including democracy, and that everyone has a role on that,” Dillon said during the Axios event, according to Fox.

Dunn said Union Station was chosen for the site of the speech because it is only blocks away from the Capitol where so-called “insurrectionists” tried to disrupt the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification of the 2020 election.

“On January 6, we saw violence geared toward subverting democratic processes there. So it is you know, it’s an appropriate place to make these remarks tonight,” Dunn said, according to Fox.

“[Political violence is] something that unites almost all Americans and that we can all be united against. And obviously, we’ve seen horrible things happen quite recently, certainly the speaker’s husband. But it’s from Capitol Hill because that is where there was an attempt to subvert our democracy,” Dunn added.

The Democrats are desperately trying a last-ditch effort to equate Republicans and supporters of Donald Trump to “political violence” only a week ahead of the 2022 midterm general election in the hopes that voters will turn back the expected red wave election that seems poised to send Republicans into the majority all across the country.

According to NBC News, Biden will also warn that some elections in some states may not be decided on Tuesday and may take several days to finish the counting. NBC added that Biden will likely warn that “election deniers” will use the lag time to push “false accusations against election officials,” and will urge Americans not to jump to conclusions just because the votes were not counted in a timely manner.

Biden has repeatedly characterized his opposition as “violent” and attacked conservatives for pushing “a bunch of lies,” according to Fox.

On Friday, for instance, according to a Fox report, Biden called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband “despicable,” and tried to characterize it as a political attack from the right, despite the fact that the attacker’s motives are muddled.

Indeed, the attacker appears to be a homeless man who is a Canadian citizen and whose beliefs appear to blend fringe elements from both ends of the political spectrum.

“This is despicable. There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol,” Biden said, Fox noted. “And what makes us think that one party can talk about stolen elections? COVID being a hoax? It’s all a bunch of lies.”

All of this echoes the fiery attack on the country’s Republican voters that Biden delivered Sept. 1 in Philadelphia, where he seemed to declare war on half the country.

During his speech at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall meant to castigate Trump and those who support his Make America Great Again movement, Biden bellowed that “equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise.”

With a blood-red backdrop making his speech setting seem no less than sinister, Biden went on to accuse Republicans of being a threat to “the very foundations of our republic.”

That was the most demagogic, outrageous, and divisive speech I have ever seen from an American president. Joe Biden essentially declared all those who oppose him and his agenda enemies of the republic. Truly shameful. pic.twitter.com/ZcJX2BbZlt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2022

Biden’s shrill attacks on voters who oppose his radical, left-wing agenda and his accusations that his opponents are guilty of “political violence,” come on the heels of years of left-wing, Black Lives Matter riots in which businesses were destroyed, innocent Americans were killed, and more than $1 billion in damage visited upon private and public property alike.

Indeed, the few hours of chaos on Jan. 6 aside, nearly all the political violence in the U.S. over the last decade has been perpetrated by leftists. From the “Occupy Wall Street” violence starting in 2011, to the destruction seen in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, to the more recent George Floyd and Black Lives Matter riots, nearly every major riot that has occurred has been instigated by the left.

Biden’s claims to want to “protect our democracy” have been very badly received because of his clear partisan purposes. His “red” speech in Philadelphia was widely panned as alienating to Republicans and independents. And just ahead of the 2022 election, it seems likely he will once again unleash a divisive screed against half the country.

