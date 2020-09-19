Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

'Mostly Peaceful' Riots Soar Over $1B in Damages, Setting New Record

×
By Michael Austin
Published September 19, 2020 at 12:52pm
P Share Print

“Mostly peaceful” protests and riots that have been going on over the past few months have now caused $1-2 billion worth of damage.

The media’s continued silence on the mayhem and tacit approval of it since it first began has been absolutely disgraceful.

From the beginning, it was obvious that these riots were dangerously common at the nationwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes.

In terms of total paid insurance claims, the arson, vandalism and looting of the riots cost as much as $2 billion.

That number far eclipses the cost of the infamous Rodney King riots of 1992.

TRENDING: Breaking: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

Axios found the $1-2 billion number through Property Claims Services, an organization that tracks insurance claims related to civil disorder.

This is a massive loss for the many small-business owners whose properties were victimized in the riots, many of which, if not all, began as protests in support of Black Lives Matter.

While technically true, the waving away of this violence by calling the protests “mostly peaceful” was immoral and dismissive of a problem that can now be officially classified as historically awful.

The establishment media is now pointing out that these protests are roughly 90 percent peaceful.

Even Axios’ own article detailing the billions of dollars worth of damage used the left’s favorite new catchphrase “mostly peaceful.”

This is likely the worst example of widespread civil disobedience this country has ever faced.

RELATED: Leftists Threaten To Riot if Republicans Fill RBG's SCOTUS Seat Before the Election

Nevertheless, these left-wing voices in media continue to desperately cling to the notion that these protests are something to be celebrated.

If the rioters were mostly conservatives, would the media still show tacit approval?

If the shoe were on the other foot and the causes being pushed by protesters were actually conservative in nature, CNN, MSNC, ABC and all of the other left-leaning media outlets would be condemning the protests as fascist.

Imagine, for example, if the protesters and rioters were predominantly right-wingers.

In that case, we would likely be having a national discussion about terrorism in this country and how the Republican Party is fanning its flames.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Michael Austin
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa







'Mostly Peaceful' Riots Soar Over $1B in Damages, Setting New Record
School Forces Conservative Journalism Student Out, Refuses To Say What Rules She Broke
'Defund Police' Backfires as Minneapolis City Council Begs for Cops After Crime Spikes
'Dear White People' Actor Leaves Show Over 'Racial Discrimination' Because He Wanted More Money
Trump Shuts Down CDC's 'Critical Race Theory' Seminars After CDC Disobeys Order
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×