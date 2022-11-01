Watch: Joe Rogan Has Dark Forecast for Dems - Red Wave 'Like Elevator Doors Opening Up in "The Shining"'

Podcaster Joe Rogan has a dire prediction for Democrats in the coming midterm elections.

“The red wave that’s coming is going to be like the elevator doors opening up in ‘The Shining,'” he said Saturday on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Rogan had been talking with guest Bridget Phetasy about whether there would be voter pushback to left-wing transgender orthodoxy, especially when it comes to procedures performed on children.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid of talking about it, but they’re not afraid of voting about it,” he said. “Because there’s a lot of people that are afraid of the reprisal, they’re afraid of getting attacked, and they’re silently, when they’re amongst friends, going, ‘What the f*** is going on? Like, what is going on?’

“And those people — that’s going to be responsible for the red wave.”

That’s when Rogan invoked the imagery of Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror film to describe what is coming next week.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Joe Rogan: “The Red Wave that’s coming is going to be like the elevator doors opening up in ‘The Shining.’” pic.twitter.com/v9XMNY3QW6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 31, 2022

The full video is here:







Maybe you’re like me and you don’t do horror movies. (Indeed, I’ve still got childhood issues from “The Wizard of Oz”). But the scene from “The Shining” to which Rogan referred depicted massive amounts of blood seeping and pouring out of elevator doors.







That’s what he sees coming in the Nov. 8 midterm elections: a tsunami of Republican victories. And all the king’s horses and all the king’s men and the media and the establishment seem unable to stop it.

Because even in these early days, with some polls already open, people are voting.

They’re coming in their pickup trucks, their SUVS, their motorcycles, their local bus systems.

Sometimes they’re just making a walk down the block.

But they’re voting.

Their local election might just be returning their good ol’ congressman to his comfy post or approving a zoning ordinance or selecting an alderman.

But this time it’s more than that. The voters are coming with steel in their eyes.

They’re voting against performing castrations and mastectomies on minors, as Rogan said, but also against lost jobs, against open borders, against Dr. Anthony Fauci and his mad science, against the threat of nuclear war, against the sneer and the pomposity of cable news anchors.

They’re voting against high gas prices and rationed heating oil, which come despite bountiful resources left in the ground.

Entering the voting booth, their ears ring with the taunts of Hillary Clinton, the sounds of helicopters with searchlights menacing them in school board parking lots, the coarse laughter of so-called late-night comics, the muffled sounds of their masked children.

They’re voting.

Punching the lever or filling in the ballot, they see the president of the United States in front of cherished Independence Hall, which has been turned blood red, as he tells them they are the ones who are corrupt, they are the ones who are evil, they are the ones who are destroying America.

And he’s using our Marines as his props.

Some who put him in office have changed their minds. Holding their noses, they take the only rational step: They go for the other party.

They’re voting.

In that booth, they think of the crime ruining America’s great cities – Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York.

Some of them recoil at the thought that they – black, Hispanic, Asian – are now being called white supremacists.

They’re voting against the insanity.

This is about more than the stupid government decisions, the hypocrisy of made-up critical race theory or the manipulative high-tech robber barons.

It’s more than international comic book villains trying to change the world, the gleeful empowering of criminals, the absurd push for equity at any cost.

It’s more than the elites and their stupid electric cars and their hypocrisy over diversifying Martha’s Vineyard.

It’s not what’s driving the voters.

Leftists can’t figure it out: Why are they voting against the interests we’ve defined for them?

Because leftist elites don’t go to the churches and barbecues and soccer games and parades and Dollar Generals and humble cafes and Bible studies and backyard cookouts and Little League games and baby showers and patriotic firework displays spread across America.

Smug on their coasts, they don’t have a clue. And after the election, these leftists will stroke their chins and give their serious furrowed-brow looks to the camera and blather on about angry white men or the issue of abortion or election fraud or maybe when the next full moon is.

But they don’t know what is happening.

Yet the answer is in plain sight. It’s simple. The people are voting because they are driven.

It’s in their DNA. The DNA of America.

The DNA of the Constitution, the Great Awakening, the Statue of Liberty, Omaha Beach, the Bill of Rights, the oratory of King and Kennedy, the Cajun navy, Yellowstone and the letter-by-letter U-N-I-T-E-D S-T-A-T-E-S emblazoned on passing rockets filmed in closeup at launch.

Their DNA.

Despite all the efforts of the media, education, entertainment, even sports, it hasn’t been stamped out.

It’s the reality of Americans who remember right from wrong, can see through the craziness, know their heritage and refuse to be fooled.

And they’re voting.

Even if their local issues are small, their intensity is not.

They’re voting.

And we’ll soon see the opening of those elevator doors Rogan talked about.

