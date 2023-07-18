In the ongoing effort by Democrats to import new voters and by Wall Street Journal-type Republicans to secure cheap labor, there can be snags along the way.

As in, where do we put all these people?

With the U.S. southern border non-existent we’re now facing a situation where it’s more than school districts, hospitals, and other social service providers groaning under the strain of uncontrolled immigration.

We now have a developing homeless problem or at least the potential for it.

Things are so bad in Massachusetts that local residents are being asked to take immigrants into their homes, according to a report by WBUR, the Boston NPR outlet.

WBUR is quick to point out that many of the immigrants are refugees from violence in Haiti, but doesn’t say the status of the rest of them.

I’m sure none of them come from Cuba. It’s well-known how Cuban Americans tend to vote, so if ocean-going Cuban refugees can’t touch American soil in their rafts and makeshift boats, U.S. authorities quickly dispatch them back to the workers’ paradise.

And we all know refugees from Haiti are not the real source of Massachusetts’ problem.

In normal times — when there are national borders — many Americans would no doubt step up to offer personal shelter to refugees. People displaced by the Ukranian war and Christians persecuted in Nigeria come to mind.

Of course, in those situations, there would be programs to either repatriate these people when conditions improve or to provide an orderly transition to legal residency and ultimately citizenship.

Americans are like that. They’re willing to help.

We saw that in Arkansas where I live when in 2005 then-Governor Mike Huckabee organized empty church camps to house displaced victims of Hurricane Katrina. Some people offered their homes to the domestic refugees.

But the current situation, as you know, is different.

Boston Herald columnist Howie Carr noted that of 28 Massachusetts towns and cities where the government is spending millions on hotels and food for refugees, none of the municipalities are among the state’s exclusive addresses.

Missing are places like Cambridge, Martha’s Vineyard, Amherst and more, he wrote.

“These melanin-impaired preserves of the Beautiful People all have Hate Has No Home Here signs festooned on every lawn,” Carr said. “Yet oddly they somehow remain unaffected by the Democrats’ ongoing ‘fundamental transformation’ of America into a Third World flophouse.”

Carr recalled the stunt in the fall of 2022 when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, only to have the National Guard quickly whisk them off the island.

It’s unlikely those immigrants will be invited back to stay in people’s homes.

Massachusetts authorities say homeowners are only being asked to temporarily house refugees until the state can figure out what to do with them, WBUR reported.

There’s no compensation to the homeowners although there will be food, diapers and gift cards provided.

Crisis after crisis with uncontrolled immigration.

When will the madness stop?

