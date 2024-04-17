Share
Entertainment

'Bluey' Introduces First LGBT Characters in Subtle Moment You Might Have Missed

 April 17, 2024
At a time when quality wholesome children’s entertainment has never been harder to come by, the Australian animated show “Bluey” has stood out from the rest.

The show follows a family of anthropomorphic blue heelers as they face various day-to-day adventures together which often teach the family’s older daughter Bluey valuable life lessons.

For a newly released series, the values of “Bluey” are remarkably traditional.

That is until the series introduced its very first LGBT characters in Monday’s brand-new episode.



In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment from the recently-released episode one of the show’s characters — the Chihuahua Pretzel, a friend of Bluey’s — is revealed to have two lesbian moms.

According to pro-LGBT outlet PinkNews, the moment from the episode went viral thanks to a video posted by a TikToker who goes by the username Aussie Girl Margie.

The TikTokker gushed over the moment and what it meant for LGBT inclusion.

“That’s our first real actual gay couple or lesbian couple or LGBTQ+ couple that we’ve had confirmed in the show,” she said.

The content creator added: “It was just a natural way to be like ‘yeah, some people have two moms and that’s just part of real life.'”

The LGBT lobby has been pushing for more inclusion in “Bluey” for quite some time.

A 2021 opinion piece from ABC Everyday criticized the show for not having “disabled, queer, poor, gender diverse, dogs of colour and single-parent dog families.”

Well, thanks to the new episode, it appears the LGBT lobby is letting out a collective sigh of relief for having finally taken over one of the last popular mainstream kids shows to not yet bend the knee.

Now, some may argue this isn’t too terrible – after all, the two moms are mentioned very briefly in a moment many viewers surely missed.

That said, as we’ve seen time after time over the past few decades, so-called “social progress” always continues marching leftward, no matter what.

It’s only a matter of time before those two moms are shown on screen.

Conversation